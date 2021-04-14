Admirals Concerns | eKathimerini.com





Turkish Navy ships are moored at a port base in the Bosphorus Strait on the outskirts of Istanbul near the Black Sea in a file photo. [AP]

The letter from 104 retired Turkish admirals to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they openly criticized a canal project dear to the Turkish president and the possible revision of the Montreux Convention of 1936 was rather theatrical in its conception and delivery. The admirals’ only accomplishment is that they were also denounced by pro-Kemalist parties opposed to Erdogan. First of all, the project to develop a shipping lane, through Istanbul, from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara parallel to the narrow Bosphorus was first proposed by former Prime Minister Tansu Ciller , a Kemalist politician, in January 1994. The idea was, in fact, a response to a business plan announced in 1993 by Nikos Grigoriadis. Grigoriadis, a close associate of shipping magnate Yiannis Latsis, understood that American companies were interested in exploiting energy resources in countries of the former Soviet Union. He therefore proposed the development of an oil pipeline that would cross Bulgaria and Greece, bypassing the Bosphorus Strait. The Cillers plan was designed to exclude Greece from participating in an investment program aimed at decongesting the strait which was anyway undermined by the Clinton administration. Much has changed since then. Today, Erdogan is determined to begin construction work on his multibillion-dollar canal project, known as Istanbul Kanal, this summer. A call for tenders should be launched soon. The construction of the new waterway will not call into question the Montreux Convention as long as it is used by merchant ships. The cost of navigating the canal will be considerable, but as any businessman will tell you, the cost is always passed on to the consumer. The Montreux Convention controversy emerged after a journalist asked Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop if a president could dissolve an international treaty. To which he replied: He has the power to do it. But there is a difference between possible and probable. Erdogan later denied any connection between the two issues. Time will show if this is the case. The true motives of the turkeys will unfold in the long run. In short, some retired admirals didn’t realize they were out of place. Their fate does not concern us, the Greeks, especially since they included the architect of the expansionist maritime doctrine of the Blue Homeland of the Turks. It’s important to understand that Erdogans rivals aren’t necessarily friends of Greece.

