Politics
Raj Thackeray calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step up vaccination campaign in state
After calling on his party workers to cooperate with the state government to implement the BreaktheChain restrictions, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray backed his former cousin and chief state minister , Uddhav Thackeray, calls for scaling up vaccination in the state. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj Thackeray called for the vaccination of those aged 18 and over. He also appealed to Modi to help Maharashtra by increasing vaccination amid rising COVID 19 cases.
MNS Chief argued that the first wave and last year’s lockdown had severely affected the people of Maharashtra. Its social and economic impact can still be felt across the country. Moreover, a lockdown to control the spread is not a viable long-term or sustainable option for Maharashtra. However, if vaccines are scarce, what alternative will the state have? He asked.
Raj Thackeray advocated for “100% vaccination covering 100% of the population of all age groups in the state”. The MNS leader had previously sharply criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Shiv Sena, over handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but after his interaction with the CM, he changed his position urging his party workers to cooperate with the state government in the implementation of the crown containment measures. .
The MNS chief further asked Modi to allow Maharashtra to purchase vaccines independently, allow private agencies to purchase vaccines, and allow the Serum Institute of India to sell the vaccine freely but in accordance with regulations. in force in the state.
In addition, Raj Thackeray asked Modi to allow other institutions like Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation and Hindustan Antibiotics to manufacture the vaccine in such a way as to ensure sufficient doses required by the state. He further insisted that the Center must enable the state to ensure the supply of other essential drugs needed to fight COIVD-19 such as remdesivir and oxygen.
