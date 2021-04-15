Trump Says He Will Approve Candidate To Run Against Cheney Soon | 307 Politics





Protesters hold anti-US Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., At a rally Jan. 28 outside the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. Gaetz has spoken to hundreds of people, disparaging Rep. Cheney after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, and called for a group effort to find the right one. candidate to replace her when she is standing. for re-election in 2022.

Michael Cummo, Eagle of the Wyoming Tribune

Former President Donald Trump has said he will soon approve a candidate to run against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump earlier this year for his role in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She was the most prominent Republican member of the House of Representatives to do so.

“So many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney, but we only want one,” Trump said in a statement. “She’s so far down in the Wyoming polls that the only way to win is for a lot of candidates to run against her and divide the votes. Hopefully this will not happen. I will be doing an approval soon!

So far, State Senator Anthony Bouchard from Cheyenne and State Representative Chuck Gray from Casper have both announced they will run against Cheney next summer. Cheyenne resident Bryan Eugene Keller and former pavilion mayor Marissa Joy Selvig also filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

In January, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz held a rally at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne to protest Cheney. Trump’s son Donald Jr. called the rally over loudspeaker and said Wyoming Tories shouldn’t unite around a candidate just because they were the first to enter the race. At the time, Bouchard was the only known candidate to have thrown his hat in the ring.

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

