CCP Shares Zhejiang Achievements in Practicing Xi Jinping Thought with Foreign Parties, Diplomats





Photo: Huang Lanlan / GT The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) on Wednesday shared the achievements of east China’s Zhejiang Province in practicing Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The event was jointly organized by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the CPC. Several ambassadors to China and nearly 400 representatives of political parties from more than 70 countries participated in person or via a video link to find out how Zhejiang, one of the most developed Chinese provinces, pursues high-quality growth and improves the livelihoods of the people under the leadership of the Party. . This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP in Zhejiang, where the first National Party Congress was held in 1921. “For 100 years, seeking the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become a gene of the CCP, as well as a grand plan of the Party to lead China from poverty and weakness to prosperity and strength, “Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at the meeting. ‘Wednesday event. Since the 18th CPC National Congress [in 2012], the Party Central Committee has always put the people first, embracing and adhering to the concepts of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, leading China to achieve unprecedented development progress, said Song. In Zhejiang, local Party organizations and governments have incorporated the concepts of development and have greatly benefited local residents. At the event, six people from all walks of life, from grassroots CCP members in local villages and communities, to Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs, shared their personal stories of work and life in the province. One of them was Mohammad Falah Nasser from Jordan, who owns a trading company in Yiwu City, Zhejiang, a world famous commodity hub. The government’s attentive service made him feel at home in Yiwu, where “foreigners are not treated like foreigners,” he said at the event, noting that foreigners are often invited to donate. opinions and suggestions to local government utilities, which makes it feel very hot. Zhang Xiaohong, secretary of a CCP community organization in Shaoxing City, Zhejiang, shared the efforts she and other Party members and community volunteers have made in the fight against COVID-19. . At the height of the outbreak, they carried out temperature checks, delivered basic necessities and other services for the convenience of the 715 quarantined households in the community. “In order to save time, we ate instant noodles and only took a nap on a desk when we felt exhausted,” Zhang recalls. “Thanks to the hard work of community workers, the selfless dedication of Party members and the joint efforts of every resident, our community has finally won the battle against COVID-19,” Zhang added. Several foreign participants, including Essam Abdel-Aziz Sharaf, former Egyptian Prime Minister, and Jacques Cheminade, president of the Solidarity and Progress Party in France, shared their views during the online event. They praised the achievements of CCP-led China, such as controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing poverty. The Party’s long-term strategic vision, a series of medium and long-term development plans that it has formulated, and unremitting efforts to achieve the set goals, are the key factors for China to achieve the wonderful economic and social development. , they pointed out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos