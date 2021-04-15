Don’t just read the report, check the field





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the regional chiefs not only to be satisfied with the reports from the ranks of the regional government. Jokowi want the regional manager to check on the ground so that the policies developed are exactly on track. “Ladies and gentlemen, whom I respect, the position given to you is an honor. But at the same time, it is also a great responsibility, a great responsibility. Therefore, you should not just follow the existing procedures. be goal-oriented., results-oriented. Results-orientation. You have to dare to innovate, not just follow a routine. Be careful with that, “he says Jokowi to participants of the Regional Chiefs Coordination Meeting in 2021 which was broadcast on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (4/15/2021). “You have to work at high speed. Therefore, when working, don’t just read reports. Check the field, watch the field, control the field. Innovation, speed and political decisions are now urgently needed. . ,” he added. Jokowi stressed that policies should focus on priority scales. So that the budget allocation is more concentrated. Jokowi then highlighted the budget line for activities in a province to reach 40,000. Jokowi requested that the budget for activities be reduced to make it easier to control. “I see that a province has a budget line of up to 40,000. Elements of the activity budget. In my opinion, the less activity the management is, the easier it will be to control, the easier it will be to check and the results will be so I will leave that for one, two or three. “There are big activities with a concentrated budget there. So that the results are visible and the benefits are felt by the community,” he said. In addition, Jokowi also pointed out that capital expenditure and development budgets should be higher than personnel costs. Jokowi asked the regional chiefs to be careful in the use of the budget. “For example, there is a budget in a district of Rp. 2 trillion, for example. Be careful, I entrust what are called device expenses and development expenses, device expenses and expenses in capital to see. Device expenses. If you found the development expenses, the capital expenses, don’t let the budget be split evenly among each unit, for each agency. Be careful. Again, what priority should you be given, ladies and gentlemen. Two priorities or a maximum of three priorities. Already 60% of the budget is prioritized there. The rest is just given to other units. So it becomes clear, “Jokowi said. To regional officials, Jokowi also stressed that road construction should be carried out optimally. Likewise with markets and schools. “I want the roads of my regency to reach the villages smoothly. Yes, I have to focus on the budget there. For maybe a year or two, replace it again. I want to focus on building markets in all districts. There are markets, for example 60 markets. Finish in a year or two, finish. So that people can see. Or want to build a school. The schools in my district must all be good. So that it appears which priority, which is higher, “he explained. Watch video: Highlighting layoffs, Jokowi calls on APBD to be used for labor-intensive programs [Gambas:Video 20detik]

