Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for suffering caused by pandemic: Sitaram Yechury





IPC (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said PM Cares is a private fund. (Deposit) New Delhi: Striking the government for handling the coronavirus pandemic, CPI (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury today asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the “suffering” of the people and that he could not “ escape democratic accountability ”. Referring to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, he said the worst increase was occurring in states led by the BJP. He claimed that the last fortnight had seen a 1,000 percent increase in cases in Bihar, infections in Uttar Pradesh were on the rise and the Madhya Pradesh government was “grossly implying” its cases. “PM cares is a private fund. The misery caused by the pandemic is public. The administration of the UP and Gujarat states led by the BJP has collapsed, a fact acknowledged by its own ministers and deputies. media and images show the truth that no PR / spin can hide. People who have to vote can see the truth of the BJP rule that no Modi / Shah propaganda can hide, “Yechury said in a tweet. Indians are crying out for public health care that they desperately need. Instead, the health care budget has been cut.

No shortage of money. PM is moving forward with extravagant spending to feed his vanity – Central Vista and the construction of a new Parliament – as millions suffer in the pandemic. Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 14, 2021 On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat recorded their highest single-day peak to date with 18,021 and 6,690 new cases, respectively. While there have been 85 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 67 patients have succumbed to the infection in Gujarat. “Our constitutional democracy works on accountability. The Prime Minister is responsible for this preventable suffering, misery and pain inflicted on the people. He cannot escape democratic accountability and must respond to the country, not deviate by using his Godi media for PR, propaganda and tamashas. “ “The Prime Minister and the government must give up their utter lack of empathy and humanity. Drive special trains and transport them for free. Prevent the human tragedy from happening again. It is also important to contain the spread of the pandemic. “, added Mr. Yechury. The railways maintained that they had adequate trains in service for passengers who wanted to take advantage of them and refused any abnormal rush at any station. According to the report, 69% of trains are currently in service, including 82% of postal or express trains, 92% of commuter trains and 25% of passenger trains. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, showed a sharp increase in daily new cases of COVID-19 accounting for 82.04% of new infections reported in one day, said Wednesday. the Union Ministry of Health. New daily cases in India continue to rise and a record 1,844,372 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in 24 hours.







