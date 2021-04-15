Shades of 2016: Republicans remain silent on Trump, hoping he disappears





It was a familiar scene on Sunday when Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota tried to avoid giving a direct response to the caustic behavior of former President Donald J. Trump.

Mr Trump had called Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell stupid and used a rude phrase to emphasize this when speaking to hundreds of Republican National Committee donors on Saturday night. When Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Mr Thune for comment, he laughed and tried to sidestep the question.

I think a lot of that rhetoric is you know, it’s part of the style and tone that comes with the former president, Mr Thune said, before saying that Mr Trump and Mr McConnell shared the goal of reclaiming congressional majorities in 2022.

Mr Thune was not the only Republican who wanted to stay on the right side of the former president. The day before Mr. Trump spoke against Mr. McConnell, Senator Rick Scott of Florida, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, presented Mr. Trump with a newly created award for his leadership.

And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Mr. Trump who angered him when she criticized her actions related to the January 6 riot and said the party had to move on, said also attempted a delicate dance to work. return to a more neutral territory.

This week, she told The Associated Press that she would not be running if Mr. Trump did, a show of deference that underscored the complications the former president poses for Republicans.

Like many Republicans, Mr Thune, Mr Scott and Ms Haley were sailing under the impulses of a former president who speaks privately about running again in 2024, and who tries to bend the rest of the party to his will, even after the murderous riot of his supporters on the Capitol on January 6. He firmly maintains a dedicated group of Republican voters, and party leaders have discussed the need to continue appealing to the new voters Mr. Trump has attracted over the past five years.

To some extent, their posture is reminiscent of the final days of Mr. Trumps ‘first candidacy for the primaries, in 2015 and 2016. While Mr. McConnell and a few other Republicans have directly criticized Mr. Trumps’ conduct following the riot in the Capitol Hill, most try to avoid alienating the former president from you, knowing that he will set his sights on them for devastating attacks, and hoping that someone or something else steps in to hinder him.

Even though Mr Trump is making it clear that he will not leave the public arena, many Republicans have said privately that they hope he disappears, after a term in which the party lost both houses of Congress and the United States. White House.

It’s groundhog day, said Tim Miller, former adviser to Jeb Bush, the only candidate to repeatedly challenge Mr. Trump in the early stages of the Republican presidential primaries in 2016.

I always thought it was like a rational choice in 2015, Mr Miller said, referring to the instinct to relax and let someone else face Mr Trump. But after we’ve all seen how the strategy fails to hope and wish he goes away, no one has learned a lesson.

Throughout this campaign, candidate after candidate in the crowded field attempted to position himself to be the last man standing on the assumption that Mr. Trump would self-destruct before reaching the finish line.

It was wishful thinking. Mr. Trump attacked not only Mr. Bush but several other candidates in deeply personal terms, including Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and businesswoman Carly Fiorina. Only Mr. Bush received a response, although he eventually left the race after failing to gain ground; Mr. Cruz, in particular, told donors in a private meeting in late 2015 that he was going to give Mr. Trump a big hug in order to hold back his constituents.

They all tried to avoid being the target of his slurs, while hoping that external events and media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall. Instead, Mr. Trump consolidated his position when the primary voting began.

He intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, but somehow people need his approval, said Mike DuHaime, who advised the former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey in this primary race. Mr DuHaime recalled that Mr Trump attacked Mr Bush’s wife during a debate, only to have Mr Bush reciprocate when Mr Trump offered a slap later in that same debate.

Trump ultimately self-destructs, after four years in office, Mr. DuHaime said. But he can still make or break others, which makes him powerful and relevant.

Even John Boehner, the former Speaker of the House whose criticisms of Mr. Trump in his memoir, On the House, made national headlines, told Time magazine this week that he voted for Mr. Trump. in 2020 long after the former president spent months mistakenly suggesting the elections would be corrupt.

In his speech to RNC donors on Saturday night, Mr. Trump, in addition to attacking Mr. McConnell, also criticized a host of perceived enemies on both sides; among them, former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was in danger on January 6 because he was on Capitol Hill to certify the electoral votes. Mr Trump reiterated that Mr Pence, who recently signed a book deal, should have had the courage to send the electoral vote tally back to the states, despite the vice president making it clear he did not think not have the power to do so.

Jason Miller, an adviser to Mr. Trump, disagreed with the comparison to 2015, saying Mr. Trump had more dominance at the Republican Party base now than then, according to public polls , and more senior Republicans. officials spoke out against him five years ago.

In 2021, no candidate is trying to take out President Trump, just a few occasional shots at menthol-infused water lilies like John Boehner, he said.

Yet Mr. Trump does not have complete control over the party he ruled for four years in power. His critics include prominent Republicans like Mr. McConnell and Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House. Asked on Fox News on Tuesday if she would vote for Mr. Trump if he ran in 2024, Ms. Cheney said no.

Ms Cheney, whom Mr Trump threatened as the target of his anger, also said her fellow Republicans should not embrace the insurgency.

And not all Republicans think ignoring Mr. Trump is a mistake. A senior party member, speaking on condition of anonymity because he did not want to engage in a long back-and-forth with Mr Trump, said that with the former president absent from its functions and Twitter, its reach was limited.

The Republican said there had been anecdotal evidence from members of Congress during the recess that Mr. Trump was less ubiquitous to voters in their constituencies than he had been before.

While Mr. Trump was ascendant in 2015 and 2016, said an adviser to another Republican who could run in 2024, that was not the case now. And if party leaders fight with him publicly or try to take him, it can only strengthen him, argued the Republican, giving him more visibility.

In addition, argued the first high-ranking Republican, Republican lawmakers have found common cause not only in fighting President Bidens’ policies, but in backing off against Georgia’s suffrage law. These fights have continued without Mr. Trump, and will accelerate, said the Republican, without being pushed by the cult of personality around the former president.

Other Republicans are privately hoping that the criminal investigation of Mr. Trump’s affairs by New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will result in charges that prevent him from running again or even being a major figure in the party. People who have spoken with Mr. Trump say he is agitated about the investigation.

While all of this represents a slow hijacking of Mr. Trump, these Republicans believe the shift has begun.

David Kochel, Republican strategist and supporter of Mr. Bush during the 2016 campaign, seemed less optimistic.

He noted that even the horror of January 6 had not broken Mr. Trump’s grip on other elected officials, and that several anchors from Fox News, the largest conservative outlet, had systematically downplayed the attack on them. airwaves, numbing viewers to what had happened. as time goes.

In a Fox News interview with host Laura Ingraham late last month, when asked about security around the Capitol, Mr Trump said: It was zero threat from the start. It was zero threat.

He added: Some of them came in and there they hug and kiss the police and guards. You know, they had a great relationship. A lot of people were invited in, and then they went in and out.

Mr Kochel said January 6 was being buried in the blackout with help from Fox News, noting that the strategy of waiting for Mr Trump and hoping he would disappear had a story less than perfect efficiency.

We saw this movie in front of a group of GOP leaders all staring at each other, waiting to see who is going to try to take Trump down, he said.

