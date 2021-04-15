Boris Johnson intervened in Saudi offer for Newcastle United after crown prince’s warning





The prime minister asked one of his key aides to investigate following the princes’ plea, according to the Mail. A government spokesperson said the sale was a commercial matter and the government was not involved in the buyout talks at any time. The Crown Prince has reportedly asked Mr Johnson to correct and reconsider a poor Premier League move, accused of opposing a $ 300million deal to sell the club. READ MORE Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly warned against Newcastle United sale / PA Archive The Prime Minister is said to have asked Lord Udny-Lister, a longtime Middle East expert and aide dating from his time as mayor of London, to look into the complaint. Lord Udny-Lister reportedly responded by saying he would investigate. The Saudis finally withdrew from the deal last July, blaming the Premier League for its collapse to the anger of many Newcastle fans who believed their investment could revitalize club fortunes. The report comes after Mr Johnson this week ordered a review of the collapse of financial firm Greensill Capital amid concerns over lobbying by David Camerons on his behalf. The former prime minister has been criticized that his actions included pressure on Mohammed bin Salman at a time when he was involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Responding to the Mail report, a government spokesperson said: While we welcome overseas investment, this was a business issue for the parties involved and the government was not involved at any time. in buyout talks over the sale of Newcastle United. According to the Mail, the crown prince sent a message to Mr Johnson last June after being angered by a request from the Premier League to know whether the proposed deal would mean the club would be owned by the Saudi state. We expect the English Premier League to reconsider and correct its wrong conclusion, the prince has reportedly warned. In a message to his private practice, Mr Johnson told One for Sir Edward a reference to Lord Udny-Lister, who had not been knighted at the time. Lord Udny-Lister reportedly told the Prime Minister: I am on the case. I will inquire. Lord Udny-Lister told the Mail: The Saudis were angry. We weren’t pressuring them to buy it or not. We wanted them (the Premier League) to be straightforward and say yes or no, don’t leave them (the Saudis) hanging around. Officials acknowledged that talks had taken place between officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department and the Premier League at the request of the leagues. Officials have reportedly made it clear to the Premier League that any possible takeover of the club would be up to both parties.

