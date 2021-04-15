Part of the security perimeter around the White House is collapsing





By Betsy Klein and Kate Sullivan | CNN

Part of the fence line that surrounded the White House complex since President Donald Trump was in office was removed on Wednesday morning.

CNN observed crews dismantling metal fences that had been around the perimeter of the White House complex for months. Not all fences have been removed and most of the area remains closed to the public.

The fence, which was reinforced with concrete barriers, was put in place on January 13, a week after the deadly insurgency at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in increased security at the White House and the Naval Observatory. American, where the vice-president resides. Five people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, were killed when Trump supporters stormed and raped the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The removal of the fence comes days after Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff left Blair House, which is across from the White House, to their official residence at the Naval Observatory. Harris’s move out of Blair House has been delayed due to renovations at the Naval Observatory residence.

A large perimeter of fencing was first put up following protests outside the White House following the death of George Floyd in June. Floyd died after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck, which sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the United States across the country.

The perimeter was established after federal law enforcement used force to evacuate protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House. Then-President Donald Trump visited the vicinity of St. John’s Church in the moments following the incident, and much of the area has since been closed.

The fence line that spanned several blocks of 17th Street NW has been removed entirely, CNN observed, and a smaller fence line remains at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where the staff and the press enter the White House. This fence is reinforced by concrete barricades.

The fences on Rue H near Saint-Jean Church and the top of Lafayette Square remained in place on Wednesday afternoon. Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square Park also remain closed to pedestrians. It is not clear whether Pennsylvania Avenue will reopen to pedestrians in the immediate future.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said they would not discuss details related to fencing due to security concerns.

“The dynamic mission of the US Secret Service demands that we continually assess security requirements. The use of personnel, technology and physical barriers to maintain operational security can be event driven. Due to the need to maintain operational security, we do not discuss the exact type or location of security fencing or other operational requirements, ”the spokesperson told CNN.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in February that the Secret Service would take the lead when fencing falls.

“Our goal, the president and the vice president’s goal, is for the secret service to adjust the perimeter whenever it makes sense from an overall security perspective,” Psaki said. “So we are working closely with them on this and of course they would be ahead on this.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos