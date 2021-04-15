Give up antagonistic stance on pandemic, says Congress at Center





The prime minister left the people to fend for themselves, party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.



Congress said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was negligent, callous and indifferent to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country battles the second wave. The party also urged the government to drop an adversarial stance and listen to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who warned the government to take corrective action even before the pandemic hit India. Mr Gandhi wrote to the prime minister last week calling for an immediate moratorium on the export of vaccines and expedited approval of other vaccines. The government agreed on Tuesday to speed up approval of vaccines developed outside India. Reacting to the news, Mr Gandhi said on Twitter, first they ignore you then they laugh at you then they fight you then you win. Congress Secretary-General, Communications Randeep Surjewala said when Gandhi first wrote the letter, instead of responding, the BJP unleashed ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani to make baseless allegations to Mr. Gandhi. The same government then accepts, within 48 hours, the suggestions made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala said. The party urged the government to abandon its contradictory position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is careless, callous and indifferent when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He left people to fend for themselves. Even in his own parliamentary constituency, the vaccination center was locked down due to lack of vaccines, Surjewala added. The party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday urging him to postpone the CBSE exams for grades 10 and 12. The government announced on Wednesday that the class 10 exams had been postponed. In response, Ms Vadra said on Twitter, happy that the government has finally canceled the 10th standard exams. However, a final decision MUST also be made for Grade 12. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It is unfair. I urge the government to decide now. HIGH situation Meanwhile, amid the rapidly deteriorating situation in Uttar Pradesh, where there are reports of bodies piled up in crematoria and an acute shortage of hospital beds, Ms Vadra held an emergency meeting with the state unity of parties. She told party leaders at the meeting that the situation in the state was appalling and the government’s negligence was shocking. Private labs are not allowed to perform COVID-19 tests, while government labs take up to seven days to provide the results. To be admitted to hospitals, the approval of the chief medical officer is required, which is not easy to find. It’s a double whammy for the people, who must fight both COVID-19 and government maladministration, she said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also tested positive for COVID-19.

