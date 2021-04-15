Gregg Popovich keeps the heat on the owners, others who support Donald Trump





Spurs coach Gregg Popovich refused to back down on Wednesday when asked about members of the franchise ownership group who have made financial contributions to Donald Trump and other Republican politicians who support the bogus Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud in 2020 and critics of the legislation claim to suppress voter turnout among Democrats. .

Responding to a question about the police shooting of 20-year-old black motorist Daunte Wright in a suburb of Minneapolis, Popovich said Monday he wanted to know “which NBA owners are funding these people who commit these lies.”

A prominent member of the Spurs ownership group who has donated to Trump and the Republican politicians who support him, including US Senate candidates from Georgia Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, is former Spurs president Julianna Hawn Holt, according to an online database maintained by the nonprofit, Nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

“I don’t think you need to choose anyone,” Popovich said Wednesday. “In general, you have to ask yourself why you would give money to people who participated in this kind of lie, be it people from Texas or anywhere else. How did they like January 6? How do we appreciate the rise of extremism that we are witnessing? And having politicians distracting or lying about it seems incredibly dangerous to me. We are talking about our country, our democracy.

In about 60 lawsuits Trump’s legal team and his Republican allies have filed since the election, only one has resulted in a small victory – in Pennsylvania. None of these cases proved the presence of fraud in the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported.

“What is the point of keeping people in power who are willing to lie about things they know to be wrong and dangerous to our society?” Popovich said. “It amazes me.”

The Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver.

David Zalubowski / Associated Press

Despite the anger of fans and sponsors in a state that Trump carried in 2016 and 2020 to the point of severing ties with the team, Popovich said none of the shareholders ever asked him to tone down his public comments on politics.

The team did not respond to a recent request for an interview with current Spurs president Peter J. Holt.

“The Holt family and our ownership group have been absolutely 100% perfect in not exerting pressure or doing anything that would prevent any of us from expressing our ideas,” Popovich said. “They’ve been absolutely magnificent in that regard.”

In that sense, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV took to social media on Wednesday to highlight the difference between how police responded to protesters this week in Minneapolis and how law enforcement handled the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol in January.

“Where was that energy when (people) walked into the (United States Capitol building)?” Walker wrote in a tweet that accompanied a 16-second video apparently posted by a Minneapolis photojournalist that appeared to show police firing flashbangs and gas grenades at protesters.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of the Brooklyn Center said the protests were an illegal gathering on Tuesday during the third consecutive night of unrest after Wright’s death.

Three days after she allegedly shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop, Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter faced a charge of second degree manslaughter, the prosecutor said on Wednesday. from Washington County Pete Orput.

Police and hundreds of protesters clashed Tuesday night at Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters. The building was protected by concrete barriers, a tall metal fence, police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers, the Associated Press reported.

About 90 minutes before the 10 p.m. curfew, state police over-loudspeaker that the rally had been declared illegal and ordered protesters to disperse, the AP reported. State police said the order to disperse came before the curfew because protesters attempted to remove fences and were throwing stones at police, according to reports.

Protesters responded by throwing fireworks at the train station and throwing objects at officers, who fired flash bangs and gas grenades before marching towards the crowd.

In contrast, the United States Capitol Police Force protecting the Capitol building on January 6 were quickly overwhelmed and displayed relative restraint in the face of rioters backing Trump’s false claim that he had won the election. from 2020.

DeMar DeRozan and Spur LaMarcus Aldridge were among the players who questioned why more force had not been used against the predominantly white protesters who attacked the Capitol building.

“If yesterday wasn’t proof of what we’ve been going through for years and years, I don’t know how to put it another way,” DeRozan said in January. “It’s a perfect description of what it’s like to be black or brown in this country.”

A woman was shot dead by Capitol Police on January 6 after entering the building and attempting to enter the House’s bedroom.

“If it was a group of blacks entering this building, there would have been more gunfire, probably more deaths,” Aldridge said.

[email protected]

Twitter: tom_orsborn

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos