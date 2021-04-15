Sylvester Stallone discusses information about his membership in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club





Sylvester Stallone has officially addressed the recent information that he has joined Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Speaking to Twitter, Stallone debunked the rumors in an Instagram post, writing: “I would like to tell everyone that this has never happened. It just isn’t true. It NEVER happened. product. Stallone added, “I don’t want to disrespect anyone, I’m just not a member. So keep hitting people. “

In another comment, Stallone called the rumor a “complete and utter lie” from an “unreliable source”. Reports that Stallone became a member of Mar-a-Lago appear to have started with a story on Page Six, in which the outlet reported that “insiders” told them that the 74-year-old Rocky star years old, was “seen posing with other photo guests, all raising their fists in a boxing pose.” The news sparked backlash online, and many have taken to social media to criticize Stallone for what aligned with the controversial former president.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter released a statement from one of Stallone’s press representatives, adding that “contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club.” Representative Michelle Bega added: “He didn’t join the organization, he didn’t pay an initiation fee.” Bega went on to explain that Stallone attended a fundraising dinner at the club in Palm Beach, Florida, “and from that event it was wrongly assumed that he was there as a member.” Bega began as the fundraiser in question was an event to raise funds to build adoption shelters for animals.

Although not a member of Mar-a-Lago, Stallone is no stranger to the club. He was said to have attended an event there once in 2016, along with music industry legend Quincy Jones and other celebrities. He was seen posing for a photo with Eric Trump at the New Year’s Eve event.

The Mar-a-Lago rumor comes as it was recently revealed that Stallone will not be returning to play Rocky Balboa in the Creed franchise for the upcoming third film in the series. The actor himself explained that he would not be involved in the film and Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed, later confirmed the news. However, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood on the creative movement, as both men seemed to indicate that Creed 2 provided a fitting ending to Rocky’s journey with Adonis. Creed 3 is set to debut in theaters in 2022.

