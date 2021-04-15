Was the $ 200 million deal between PCB and PTV just a bluff? – Journal





LAHORE: It was in September 2020 that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a record three-year tripartite agreement on television rights with Pakistani television and I-media, a cable distribution company at the home of the Premier. Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. .

Ehsan Mani, outgoing PCB chairman and CEO Wasim Khan, hailed the deal as a groundbreaking deal in Pakistan’s history and boasted of how it would change the face of marketing and revenue in the country.

However, all of those big PCB claims seem to be falling flat now, as investigations conducted in recent weeks by Dawn prove that the registration deal was nothing but eye drops and that even a tenth of promised income could not be guaranteed by any of the resources cited in the agreement.

According to the details gathered, the basic structure of the agreement was that PCB would provide its domestic and bilateral international content to PTV on a revenue-sharing basis and the sales and collection functions would be handled by PTV. The amounts collected would be deposited in a joint escrow account with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to then be remitted to the parties on the basis of a previously agreed sharing formula. This deal did not include PSL’s televisions and other broadcast rights.

In addition to this PTV-PCB deal, PCB also signed an agreement with I-media to collect cable revenue for content broadcast on PTV Sports, which basically means that the consumer would have to pay PCB to watch Pakistani cricket content. .

I-media, apparently, provided a minimum monthly guarantee guaranteed by post-dated checks.

PTV and PCB sources, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, however, called the deal absurd and said that even the sale of all available slots and maximum airtime for Next 10 to 15 years will not raise the massive amount of US $ 200. millions and even less in the three-year period cited by Mani and Wasim.

They further stated that as it stands the PCB is struggling to recruit the main sponsors and broadcasters of Pakistani cricket so there is no way that a whopping $ 200million US dollars could be lifted in three years by any stretch of the imagination.

A couple of officials called the deal an attempt to cheat Imran Khan’s government, which tightened the screws on the top of the PCB to overhaul the revenue-generating structure and give the television network maximum financial boost. national PTV.

It should be mentioned here that Dawn had sent some pertinent questions to the PCB for his comments on the matter and regarding the debilitating state of television income vis-à-vis Pakistan cricket four days ago. However, no response was received from the Board despite until Tuesday evening, while repeated appeals to the PCB spokesperson were also unsuccessful.

I-media representatives were also not available for comment despite Dawn’s repeated attempts to contact them. However, sources in I-media also called the deal ridiculous and confirmed that the absurd amount of $ 200 million mentioned by Mani could not be lifted in 10 years or more, even with the maximum airtime. is sold.

Dawn asked the CCP the following questions:

Why PCB had entered into a revenue sharing agreement with PTV and I-media without an open call for tenders and without establishing a realistic feasibility in the matter.

If I-media defaulted on its payments to PCB, then why didn’t PCB cash the post-dated checks to balance things out?

Can a public broadcaster directly or indirectly charge consumers a cable fee for its channel when it is already publicly funded?

What will happen if the amount of $ 200 million is not collected in the next 3 years and who will be penalized for the failed deal?

Additionally, sources have claimed that no such model of a public broadcaster exists anywhere in the world where the broadcaster can directly or indirectly charge consumers cable fees for its channel when it is already supported by the. taxpayer money.

Posted in Dawn on April 15, 2021

