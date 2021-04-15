Locally produced Turkish Bozdoan missile shoots down drone in very first aerial exercises





Turkey’s air-to-air missile Bozdoan (Merlin) managed to strike a target drone with pinpoint accuracy, a very first exercise that marked Ankara’s entry into the elite group of nations with technology similar Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to TwitterWednesday to thank the young technicians and engineers involved in the GOKTUG project who contributed to the success of the air-to-air missile test launch in sight. “Turkey has become one of the few countries with air-to-air missile technology. Our Bozdogan air-to-air missile, developed by our young technicians and engineers as part of the Goktug project, hit the target on the first shot, ” Erdogan tweeted. Developed by the TBTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (TBTAK-SAGE) as part of the GKTU project, Bozdogan (Merlin) was successfully launched from the ground and intercepted the aerial object, a Simsek high-speed target drone manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) before hitting it with extreme precision. The GKTU project was launched in 2013 to revamp and replace the missiles currently used by the Turkish Air Force with national systems. It also aims to develop two variants of AAM that are to be launched from F-16s, as well as the future Turkish native Hurjet fighter-trainer / light fighter jet and the next-generation TF-X stealth fighter. Turkey has managed to become one of the countries with air-to-air greenhouse gas technology. BOZDOAN, our gray air-to-air missile developed by our genetic engineering technicians and engineers as part of the GKTU project, hit the target in the first horse. To genes #Maallah #MilliTeknolojiHamlesi pic.twitter.com/20P3RCbdtE – Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) April 14, 2021 The Bozdoan short-range air-to-air missile will replace the AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles currently in use by the Turkish Air Force. Bozdoan belongs to the AAM Visual Range (WVR) category with a range of less than 30 km. These missiles aim to capitalize on their agility rather than their range. It has infrared (IIR) imaging, fire and forgetfulness as well as fire and update modes. They can be pulled from all angles. Equipped with high thrust, low smoke solid fuel technology, fully electronic rocket engine starting and ignition system with high reliability and safety level, Bozdoan is a long range active radar missile . Ground tests of the Visual-Air-Air-Air Bozdoan (Merlin) missile developed by the Turkish company @SageTubitak are finished.

High resolution IIR Seeker / Short Range / Fox-2 missile.https://t.co/UGcQporVdy pic.twitter.com/43byVyifGF – Hakan KILI (@hkilichsword) November 26, 2019 It uses Turkeys solid-fuel twin-engine rocket technology, which also powers the country’s new range of surface-to-air missiles. It also has a better, continuous fuse for high standards of safety and reliability. Bozdogan and Gokdogan were first presented at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in May 2017 which took place in the Black Sea in Sinop province in northern Turkey. Ballistic launches are necessary to verify the performance of the rocket motor, without guidance and its ability to destroy targets. Bozdogan is a revolutionary development for Turkey’s defense research and development. Amid constant geopolitical change and regional conflicts, the modernization of its military sector gives Turkey a space to place itself strongly not only in the regional theater but also in the world order. Follow EurAsian Times on Google News







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos