Modi, Naidu and Shah urge governors to create mass movement against pandemic





In a first such meeting, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Health Harshvardhan interacted with the governors, including the governor of Bihar. Phagu Chouhan, on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday and the need to involve everyone in the crucial fight against the outbreak of the virus. The Prime Minister and the Vice-President stressed the need for the governors to take initiatives at their level to increase the participation of the population in order to create a mass movement against the pandemic. They urged governors to include universities under their responsibility as well as the Red Cross and other voluntary organizations for this purpose, an official from Raj Bhawan said. During the presentation, Governors were briefed on how India, with 11.11 crore in vaccinations, ranks first in vaccinating its people. The governors were told to also involve the spiritual leaders in the creation of the mass movement. The virtual meeting lasts two hours from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. The governor of Bihar, Phagu Chouhan, later told his principal secretary Rober L CHongthu to prepare for the multistakeholder meeting on April 17. All suggestions and comments received at the meeting will be worked on, while the state government is already taking the necessary steps to contain the pandemic, the official governor said citing. The governor is also likely to interact with vice-chancellors soon to engage universities in vaccination awareness and appropriate Covid behavior in their respective jurisdictions to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases over the past two. weeks in Bihar, especially since Holi. Last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the government would soon contact the governor to ask him to call a multi-party meeting, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested during an interaction with senior ministers. During an interaction with the chief ministers on March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the CMs to make maximum use of the governor’s office to lead a united fight against the pandemic. It is in this context that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Prime Minister interacted with the governors. Shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic last year, President Ram Nath Kovind interacted with governors in March 2020 and urged them to take initiatives to mobilize non-governmental organizations.

