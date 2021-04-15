The rhetoric of Naya Pakistan: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Tensions with Pakistan have been a constant feature of India’s problems in its neighborhood. However, after a long time, are we witnessing the emergence of a “Naya Pakistan”, with its perpetually hostile army, favoring a cooling of tensions with India? There has been a feeling in recent days that there are good reasons for cautious optimism in India and Pakistan that the two countries could negotiate ways to live in peace. Most Indians believe that over the past four years India has had to deal with one of Pakistan’s most stubborn politicians – Imran Khan. His Tehreek-e-Insaf party was ideologically shaped by the former head of the anti-India ISI, Lieutenant General Hamid Gul.

China naturally viewed Imran Khan’s anti-Indian diatribes as a blessing. It complements the daily dose of anti-India rhetoric broadcast by Beijing’s official spokesperson, the Global Times. All of this is having an impact in Pakistan, where many understand the urgent need for economic realism to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. Pakistanis would surely have noted that while their foreign exchange reserves have fallen to just $ 14.8 billion, Bangladesh, whose inhabitants have traditionally been looked down upon by their former Western Pakistani brethren, has steadily increasing foreign exchange reserves of $ 44 billion. of dollars. Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in virtually all financial, social and economic indicators, less than half a century after its birth in 1971.

Today, many in Pakistan believe that it is imperative to focus on economic development with their neighbors. Pakistani army chief General Bajwa, who like his predecessors is Pakistan’s de facto ruler, called for measures to boost intra-regional trade and connectivity. A few days earlier, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan had reached an agreement on a ceasefire through the LoC. Meanwhile, the economic coordination committee of Imran Khan’s cabinet, headed by finance minister Hammad Azar, has recommended resuming trade with India to revive the economy.

The cabinet rejected the committee’s recommendations the next day. Among the leaders of the rejection were Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, who has a history of vitriolic anti-Indian writings and statements, SM Qureshi, the hawkish foreign minister, and Sheikh Rashid, the minister. inside. Mazari said: “The cabinet has clearly stated that there can be no trade with India. The Prime Minister made it clear that there can be no normalization of relations with India, until they overturn their illegal actions of August 5, 2019 on Jammu and Kashmir. ” Imran Khan seems determined to ridicule what was an action to cool temperatures in relations with India, initiated by General Bajwa. He was thus sending the message that there was still a “hawk” on J&K. This will no doubt appeal to Bajwa’s rivals in the military, which would include ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who is vying to succeed Bajwa. The ISI chief promises, without a doubt, eternal loyalty to the army chief at the same time.

While his actions may have enabled Imran Khan to strengthen his position among opponents of General Bajwa, he may well find that he has opened the doors to his political opponents like Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rahman of the JUI, who has conservative and Islamist support in Pakistan, to pose a serious political challenge. Imran Khan recalls that in his early days in politics he had the strong backing of the military to challenge his then rival Nawaz Sharif. While his current relationship with General Bajwa is not as cordial as it used to be, he is making sure to retain his support at the upper echelons of the military. At the same time, he is working to convince US President Joe Biden that he will facilitate a smooth withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, while remaining staunch staples of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. China and Russia have their eyes on Afghanistan’s immense resources.

India must play its cards skillfully in this complex scenario. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was stationed at our embassy in Islamabad in the early 1980s, has developed an insightful understanding of the complexities of the internal situation in Pakistan. Both countries should have ambassadors in each other’s capitals as a first step, for any progress. It is only natural for Doval to continue to guide the “back channel” negotiations. Well-respected former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Satinder Lambah did a commendable job as special envoy during talks with General Musharraf confidant Tariq Aziz after the ceasefire in Kashmir in 2003. This whole process of dialogue was undermined by General Ashfaq Kayani, who succeeded Musharraf as head of the army. Imran Khan would be well advised to study the details of these talks, instead of shooting from the hip. This dialogue was based on the simple proposition of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: “Borders cannot be redrawn, but we can work to make borders irrelevant – to make them simple lines on a map.” He added: “People on both sides of the Line of Control should be able to move freely and trade with each other.”

The way forward to maintain peace at our borders is through the complex. It is hoped that the Biden administration will show wisdom and foresight in ending the sanctions against Iran. Tehran has a vital interest in ensuring that its eastern borders with Afghanistan are not administered by fundamentalists backed by the ISI and oriented towards the Wahhabis. Democratic processes can be revived at J&K with the renaissance of statehood for the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley when the situation stabilizes. Pakistan should be warned by those seeking peace and stability against any effort to resume infiltration through the LoC. This process can also be facilitated if China ends its efforts to “slice salami” from Indian territory to Ladakh.

