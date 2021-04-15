Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-daughter-in-law of Trump Org’s chief financial officer, said she had “boxes and boxes” of financial documents





Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg’s divorce has been a controversial battle, but few realized during the 2017 and 2018 proceedings that it would end up at the center of one of the most high-profile criminal investigations in history – the investigation of the Manhattan District Attorney on Donald Trump.

Barry is an employee of the Trump Organization and his father, Allen, is the company’s chief financial officer. Jennifer says the divorce proceedings have left her with “boxes and boxes” of files of interest to prosecutors.

To help sort through financial records, which date back decades, Jennifer said she hired an attorney who previously pursued white collar and organized crime cases for the Manhattan DA and a former criminal investigator for the IRS. .

According to Jennifer Weisselberg, a box of files containing information potentially relevant to prosecutors investigating the Trump organization. Judah Engelmayer

On April 7, a New York grand jury subpoenaed documents relating to her ex-husband and family, almost all of whom Jennifer had as a result of their divorce. Jennifer’s lawyer Duncan Levin said even before the subpoena she provided documents to investigators.

“Jennifer is extremely determined to work with investigators and give whatever is relevant,” Levin said. “We continue to scan the documents in our possession to see if they would be of use to prosecutors and investigators, and remain in close contact with their offices as we continue to sift through the documents we have,” Levin said.

In a series of conversations with CBS News, Jennifer described her interviews with investigators and also shared previous allegations of domestic violence she made against Barry as part of a petition for a temporary restraining order in 2020. – allegations that he had previously denied.

While investigators initially asked her about the gifts and apparent benefits of the job she and her husband allegedly received during their marriage – including living rent-free in a prized apartment owned by the Trump organization – she said that investigators were increasingly interested in her ex-husband’s father.

“The first meeting was about everything I got (from the Trump Organization), whatever role I had, Barry, Barry, Barry, and then immediately when Mark Pomerantz was brought in it went straight to Allen. It’s all about Allen, “she said.

Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor experienced in financial affairs, was hired by the attorney general in February to work on the Trump inquiry.

Barry and two attorneys for the Trump organization did not respond to questions sent by CBS News.

Allen Weisselberg, an accountant, has worked for what would become the Trump Organization since 1973. The company was then run by Mr. Trump’s father, Fred.

“Allen would never say that in front of Donald, ever, but he bragged about his role and how, you know, he taught (Trump) everything he knows,” Jennifer said.

Describing interviews with Manhattan prosecutors, Jennifer said, “They usually have four or five goals. They start asking me about expenses, and who (different people) are and how they spend. will ask those questions, but then when it’s Pomerantz, he and I see the big picture, “Jennifer said.” And then it goes beyond compensation in the role of each person … how they work, how they do things, you know, their movement, why they traveled different places or why there is a bank account in Hicksville, Long Island, and a PO Box in Long Island. “

No member of the Weisselberg family has been charged with criminal behavior.

She said investigators asked a lot of questions about the Trump Organization’s Wollman Rink in Central Park, which Barry runs with a carousel nearby. The two tourist attractions almost entirely in cash bring in millions of dollars a year for the Trump organization: $ 12 million the year before Mr. Trump became president, according to his personal financial disclosure reports, although the revenues have dropped to $ 4.5 million last year due to the pandemic.

Jennifer said she remembered her ex-husband saying that once a week, “every Thursday at 1 pm”, he personally brought money from the operation “to his father”.

The April 7 grand jury summons asking for documents from Jennifer’s divorce proceedings specifically requested all documents related to the rink and carousel, in addition to other financial records.

Barry, Hilary, Allen and Jack Weisselberg on a golf course in Scotland. CBS News

Prosecutors also asked about Allen’s other son, Jack, director of Ladder Capital Corp., a commercial real estate lender that has loaned nearly $ 280 million to the Trump organization. Sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that prosecutors were reviewing financial documents relating to four buildings of the Trump organization funded by Ladder.

“They are clearly at the information gathering stage, but you can feel it’s a clear priority. Every meeting and every call is very heavily staffed,” Levin said.

Jennifer said the Manhattan district attorney first approached her about the Trump investigation in December 2020, two months after speaking with investigators from the New York State Attorney General’s Office, which is leading a civilian investigation into the Trump organization.

Ahead of those meetings, in August 2020, Jennifer said she had met with the office’s top domestic violence prosecutors.

A court record in support of the temporary restraining order details several allegations of abuse, dating back to the year 2000. These allegations include harassment, assault, sexual abuse, forced touching, strangulation, identity theft, stalking and grand theft. She claims to have suffered serious injuries, including a case which she said left her partially blind in one eye after surgery, and another where the incident left her with permanent damage to her ear and to the jaw.

Barry has previously denied the abuse allegations. According to the online publication Air Mail, in an affidavit under oath on June 16, 2018, Barry wrote: “I never hit her … I repeat, I never raised my hand to Jennifer.”

Barry has not been charged with any crime.

Barry did not respond to questions emailed by CBS News regarding Jennifer’s abuse allegations.

Barry, who in 2017 sought and then withdrew an application for a protection order against Jennifer, citing “bodily harm”, ultimately obtained full custody of their two children.

Jennifer said attending a domestic violence support group helped her realize she wanted to come forward.

“I have so many women who turn to me who have been abused themselves. It’s been so crazy, but I’m ready to stand up as a woman, ”Jennifer said.

But she said the alleged abuse had not affected her decision to cooperate with the Trump organization’s investigations.

“Even if it was just financial crime (investigation), I would still do the same thing I do. I don’t need to have extra motivation to do the right thing. I’m not like that. You I know, I’ve never been afraid of them, and I’m not afraid of them, ”Jennifer said.

