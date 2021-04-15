Jokowi: the budget should not only be distributed in the same way as the agencies





Regional leaders must determine the priorities for the use of budgets. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on regional leaders, such as governors, regents and mayors, to prioritize budget spending. This means, said the president, to determine the main development program and to concentrate the budget on these items. Jokowi also warned regional chiefs not to just divide the budget equally among all units or departments. Jokowi took an example, there is a province which has an activity budget item of 40 thousand units. The number, according to the president, is too high. The President felt that the less activities there are, the easier it will be to monitor and regulate them in an optimal way. “The easier it is to verify, the more visible the results will be. I entrust one, two or three major activities where the budget is concentrated. For the results to be visible, the benefits will be felt by the community,” Jokowi said in his presentation to the participants of the regional chiefs coordination meeting in 2021, Wednesday (14/4). The President also gave an example of how to determine budget priorities. For example, there is a regional chief who has the main program of building district roads to villages. If so, Jokowi said, the budget should be focused on building roads. Only then will the rest be given for further purchases. “I want the roads of my regency to reach the villages smoothly. Yes, I have to focus the budget on it. For a year or two, replace them again. I want to focus on building markets in all districts. Finish in a year or two, finish. So that people can see, ”the president explained. The President reminded regional leaders not to simply distribute the budget evenly among agencies or units without a clear development plan. If this happens, Jokowi is sure that the results of the development will not be felt by the community. “If you cannot consolidate this management, then the budget is dispersed among the agencies, the problem will always be there, because the community does not think it is the result of your leadership, Ladies and Gentlemen, you will not be elected again, ”Jokowi said.







