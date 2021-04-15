PM Imran Khan’s vision of 5m houses in progress: CM





LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of five million homes is coming to fruition with the grace of Allah Almighty.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said at the Prime Minister’s Affordable Housing Project ceremony at Chak No 39-NB in ​​Sargodha. The CM said the laying of the foundation stone for the LDA Town Housing Project was an important step towards realizing this commitment.

Giving details of the project, the CM said houses will be built in 133 localities in 146 tehsils across the province as part of the PM’s affordable housing project. In the first phase, more than 10,000 houses are being built for low-income families in 32 localities in various districts of the province, he added.

During this time, 1,175 houses, of 3 marlas each, will be built at six different locations in Sargodha. The overall cost of each house to be built under this project is around 14 lakh, he continued.

The CM said a 3 marla plot had been provided for only 30,000 rupees, while the government of Pakistan will also provide a 3 lakh rupee grant, as well as a concessional loan, for each house. Likewise, Punjab Bank will provide approximately 10 lakh rupees, in the form of a loan facility, for the construction of the house with a monthly payment of 10,000 rupees.

The Punjab Bank will provide 10 billion rupees for ten thousand houses, he said.

He further said that the cabinet had approved three billion rupees for the infrastructure development of this project at 32 locations, adding that the necessary facilities such as roads, mosques, playgrounds and sewers etc. will not only be provided but will also be fully supported.

He said the government has also provided one billion rupees to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) for another housing project and citizens will be able to get a loan of one million rupees for building houses through micro-finance institutions. The government has taken a solid step towards keeping the promise to provide a home and thousands of families will be able to make the dream of owning a home for them a reality, the CM concluded.

-expresses his gratitude for the opening of the roads

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressed his gratitude for the restoration of law and order as well as for the opening of roads.

In a statement here Wednesday, he said most roads are open in different parts of the province. “I pay tribute to the police, administration and other law enforcement for their hard work,” he said and appreciated that citizens adopt socially responsible behavior to help others. He stressed that the government follows a zero tolerance policy against law breakers and that no one will be allowed to harm anyone or damage government property. Violence or hooliganism is intolerable and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, the CM warned.

Condols the death of

Professor Junaid Akram

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sadness and sorrow over the passing of Professor Junaid Akram, brother of Sohail Ahmad Azizi and expressed his sympathy to the heirs. In a message, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant courage to the bereaved family to endure the loss with serenity.

Condole the death of the senior director

S Suleman

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sadness and sorrow at the death of principal director S. Suleman. In a message, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant courage to the bereaved family to endure the loss with patience.

The happiness of Captain Babar Azam

Buzdar sent his congratulations to national team captain Babar Azam for securing the first position in the ICC ODI Male Player Rankings. In a statement, the CM called him an honor for the nation and expressed his best wishes for his future achievements.

