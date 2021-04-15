Almost comical to think that GOP has overtaken Trump | Letters





Referring to Paul Mulshines’ recent column, For Republicans, defending the Donald is a crazy race, a thought occurs to me: too little, too late.

What is almost comical is Mulshines’ idea that it is the complicit Democrats who want to keep the Donald at the forefront of politics. Let me remind Mr. Mulshine that we have yet to hear a concession speech from former President Donald Trump.

We have seen our Capitol being stormed by Trump supporters, wreaking havoc, even death, before our eyes. It was all done to stop the theft, the lie that guides Republican-controlled states today to reduce voting rights for future elections.

Yet the columnist would have us conclude that Republicans do not currently view Trump as their party leader. This is illogical and at best very revealing.

The GOP had the perfect opportunity to completely break with Trump and renew its commitment to traditional party values ​​after the events of January 6. This does not happen.

The sad semblance of Republicans in power today remains silent on the condemnation of this man who got us to this point. This tells us that even now Republicans cannot admit that Trump was the wrong man as the standard bearer of Republicans, and in particular of our precious country.

Christine Calhoun, Cranford

Where is the proof of Sherrill’s Capital Tour?

They don’t lie. They don’t cheat. They don’t steal.

These are the main points of the US Naval Academy Code of Honor, which US Rep Mikie Sherrill, D-11th Dist., Wanted everyone to know she attended, when she showed up for first time at Congress in 2016.

On January 13, Sherrill publicly accused other House members or their staff of arranging reconnaissance tours of the Capitol on January 5 to help some of those who stormed the building the next day in protest. against the election results.

Sherrills’ claim has been published in the Star-Ledger and other newspapers.

Over the next three months, no evidence has been provided to date that any such tours were organized. Additionally, Sherrill declined to name who she claims to have observed.

Shouldn’t this journal demand that Sherrill identify the alleged collaborators or, just as publicly, apologize?

Robert Faulkner, Sparta

Police weed handcuffs not so tight

I just read a column from John Zebrowski, first vice president Zebrowski of the New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police.

In the new handcuffed police of the Marijuana and Alcohol Act, it warns us to know that the police in most cases cannot search and / or arrest those suspected of being in or under the control. influence of cannabis, or confiscate the product. This new inability to conduct a traditional application could affect family groups with children sitting near users in parks or on beaches, he writes.

Wouldn’t established laws of creating a nuisance apply if users disturbed the peace? Otherwise, live and let live should apply.

More importantly, just as beaches and parks ban smoking and alcohol consumption, couldn’t they also ban marijuana use?

Please specify.

Catherine Politi, Livingston

Carry on, no fraud to see here

So, top Democratic Party officials want candidate Lisa McCormick to be criminally investigated for possible fraud in petitions she filed to run against incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy for the primary nomination. June celebrations.

An administrative judge removed McCormick from the ballot, stating that she did not have a single valid signature. (She is now planning a written campaign for the nomination.)

Oh come on now, there is no fraud in the voting process in the United States of America. Wink wink.

Suzy Young, Chatham

