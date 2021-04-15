“ We made fun of ”: Rahul Gandhi warned PM Modi of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Wednesday he was mocked when he warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year of the possible consequences of the coronavirus crisis and was accused of scaring people. Gandhi, who polled states linked to the polls in the current Assembly elections, was addressing a rally in Darjeeling, West Bengal. “Last year, in February, all the leaders of Congress and I collectively told the Prime Minister that India was going to be affected by Covid-19. You should start preparing to save the economy, the workers migrants and small industry, ”Gandhi said as quoted by ANI news agency. He added that he had been mocked and considered a “fear sower”. “Narendra Modi said beat thaali, corona will go. He said bang bells and thaalis. After that he asked people to take out their cell phones and turn on flashlights,” Gandhi accused PM Modi. Read also | Tsunami approaching: Rahul Gandhi warns Center about coronavirus and economy Gandhi said that rather than helping the workers, Prime Minister Modi asked them to ring the bells. The former congressional chief claimed he warned the Center about Covid-19, but they continued to deny him. Gandhi said that as a result, disaster followed. When India reported 126 infections in total in March last year, Gandhi said India should prepare not only for the novel coronavirus, but for the economic devastation, which he says will come as he compared it to a tsunami. The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea of ​​the pain the country has suffered and it is coming. It is as if a tsunami is approaching, said Rahul Gandhi, addressing reporters. The congressman also called the BJP’s claims of building the “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal) a “mirage” and said the Saffron party had nothing to offer but hatred, violence and division of people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed. . Gandhi’s remarks come in the wake of India’s coronavirus crisis that has torpedoed the economy, forced governments to curb public movements by instituting curfews and put an end to daily life across the country. Read also | Disaster Follow-Up: Rahul Gandhi Says He Continued To Warn Center On Covid-19, Economy India broke all of its dismal coronavirus case records on Wednesday and recorded nearly 2 lakh of fresh infections. The country hit a daily record with 1,842,372 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,38,738,825, while active cases exceeded the 13 lakh mark, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. The death toll rose to 172,085 with 1,027 new deaths, the highest since October 18, 2020, according to data updated at 8 a.m. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a quote from Mahatma Gandhi suggesting that the decision by the government led by Prime Minister Modi to speed up emergency approval of coronavirus vaccines produced abroad had been motivated by suggestions from her party. Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM Modi on Friday urging the government to speed up vaccine approval. BJP chief and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad then accused Gandhi of lobbying for pharmaceutical companies by demanding arbitrary approval for foreign vaccines.

