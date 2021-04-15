Ted Nugent says rioters on Capitol Hill were ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Antifa’ supporters wearing Trump shirts





Ted Nugent repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the United States Capitol was orchestrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

On January 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, vandalized the building and assaulted police. Five people died, including a Capitol policeman and a woman shot dead by police.

Many prominent politicians have accused Trump of personally instigating the attack by repeatedly suggesting that his supporters should take action to demand that lawmakers respond to his baseless allegations of electoral fraud . At a rally leading up to the riot, Trump gave an inflammatory speech, urging the crowd to come to Capitol Hill, “show strength” and “fight a lot harder.”

Following the attack, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Nugent discussed the 2020 presidential election and the fallout from the Capitol Riot during an April 12 appearance at the Seed To Table grocery store in Naples, Florida. The outspoken conservative rocker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “Joe Biden didn’t win. Not only did he not win literally, he didn’t even win figuratively. didn’t win in any form or form. Pansy’s Republicans. I didn’t fight hard enough. The election was stolen. I saw the pictures. I heard the testimony. Joe Biden couldn’t winning a kennel fur competition against an armless man.The guy is looking for syllables, and even when he finds them, they are stupid.

“Here is what you ask your Liberal friends, and here is one for our Liberal friends,” he continued. “Bring me pictures, get me all the pictures of Joe Biden saying anything at any point in his criminal career, then stop, take a deep breath and tell me what’s right. “Me how you support all that this man represents. Pure evil. He is a Marxist, he is a blind and blind puppet of the worst humans who have ever slipped into the Capitol. And January 6 was not there.” not Trump supporters; it was BLM and Antifa wearing Trump shirts. “

Nugent had previously made a similar statement during the January 11 episode of his Internet show “Spirit Campfire”. At the time, the outspoken Tory rocker said of the events of January 6: “I think everyone knows that every possible deception was applied in the recent election, and Donald Trump wanted Americans who believe this, be witnesses and I am as convinced as the statements I have just made that the terrorists from Antifa and Black Lives Matter infiltrated this peaceful protest, and it is they who initiated the violence.

“Did some overzealous Trumpsters get out of hand? I don’t believe they hurt anyone; I don’t believe they damaged anything. What if they did, what if I see evidence for this, I admit it. No one’s soul is incapable of mistakes. “

According to the Washington Post, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray repeatedly testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that there was no evidence that Antifa, anarchists or provocateurs who did not support Trump were involved in the seat of the Capitol.

More than a third of military veterans indicted so far in the Capitol Riot have reported links to domestic extremist organizations, according to a new report from extremism researchers at George Washington University and West Point. 43 of the 357 people indicted in the March 31 Capitol riot had military experience.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Nugent partnered with Donald Trump Jr. on the election campaign.

Ted called Donald Trump “the greatest president of our lives” and said the billionaire real estate mogul represents “the heart and soul of America’s best families.”

Nugent has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of face masks during the pandemic and mocked those who wear them, although the CDC and the World Health Organization have urged their universal use.

In December, Nugent said he would refuse to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and he denounced the drug companies and their development of the vaccine.

