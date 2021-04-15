Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Turkey Erdogan

DUBAI: A living museum. This is hardly a phrase commonly heard to describe an ancient site whose history dates back some 2,000 years to the time of the Nabataeans, an enigmatic people whose trading empire carved out this mysterious hidden gem in the Saudi desert. , known today as AlUla.

The site will soon benefit from a second chance at fame thanks to Time travel, a master plan developed under the leadership of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), and under the leadership of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi minister of culture and governor of the RCU.

The plan, announced on April 7, is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy to radically diversify its economy away from oil and encompass the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors and a crowd of other cultural and creative industries as it opens up to the world.

It marks a new chapter in the life of AlUla, sustainably developing the heritage site into a place of education, nature, art and recreation, the essence of a living museum. The idea is to allow visitors to literally travel back in time and relive a bygone era along the region’s ancient incense route.

Nabataean theater

Visitors will begin their journey in the old town of AlUla in the south before heading north to Dadan, Jabal Ikmah and the Nabataean skyline, before ending in the historic city of Hegra, home to the first site of the UNESCO World Heritage in Saudi Arabia. Each district will be shaped around its specific natural and cultural heritage.

As AlUla covers 22,500 square kilometers, an area roughly the size of the US state of New Jersey, a major mobility plan is being developed to allow visitors to move freely between districts. without unduly harming the environment.

A 46 km low-carbon tram line will connect AlUla International Airport to the five districts and a scenic route will allow visitors to travel by car or, if they prefer another immersive option, on foot, by bicycle. or even on horseback.

AlUla low carbon tram line. (Provided)

Sustainable mobility solutions are built into the plan, including the AlUla experiential tram, the Wadi Path cycle path and Hejaz Railway, all of which quietly traverse an ancient landscape, said Phillip J. Jones, director of marketing and destination management. of the UCR, told Arab News.

To meet the expected influx of visitors, planners will provide an additional 5,000 rooms for the overall target of 9,400 by 2035. These range from luxury hotels to eco-tourism lodges.

Hospitality is rooted in the culture of AlUla. For millennia, AlUla has served as a vital crossing point and meeting point for people from different cultures and civilizations, Jones said.

And in addition to the sites of many ancient wonders, 15 new cultural properties will be opened along the route. Each of our districts acts as urban centers, with museums, gardens, galleries and villages, resorts, eco-lodges, horseback riding and walking trails, as well as wellness experiences. and agriculture, Jones said.

Through our efforts, we hope to responsibly develop the tourism industry in AlUla, develop economic prospects and contribute to the goals of Kingdoms Vision 2030.

A flagship element of the master plan is the Kingdoms Institute, a global archaeological research and learning center dedicated to the cultures and civilizations that have inhabited the region for over 7,000 years. These include the ancient kingdoms of Lihyan and Dadan as well as the Nabataeans.

Jabal Ikmah Interpretation Center

AlUla has a rich heritage of creativity and culture, and we are committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing its unique cultural landscape, said Nora Al-Dabal, director of arts and culture programming at URC, at Arab News.

From the preservation of heritage sites, the establishment of various cultural assets to programs designed to promote traditional arts and craft practices, many initiatives have been incorporated into the master plan to advance the identity of AlUlas as a crossroads of civilizations.

In Saudi Arabia, in order to develop AlUla and open its treasures to the world, it is important to note that a crucial part of the Time travel the master plan aims to empower and educate the local population.

We believe that empowering the community, which has been the cultural guardian of this county, will lead to a stronger tourist, cultural and agricultural economy for AlUla, said UCR spokesperson Saad Al-Matrafi, at Arab News.

Through these comprehensive measures, we hope to revitalize AlUla as a vibrant and thriving Saudi community.

_________

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor