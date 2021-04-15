Breakingviews – China’s antitrust push forces digital reinvention





FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, Founder and CEO of China’s Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a photo of SoftBank’s human-looking robot named “pepper” at a press conference in Chiba, Japan on 18 June 2015. REUTERS / Yuya Shino / File photo HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) – What remains for Chinese internet companies deprived of the ability to mine user data, offer subsidies or abuse market dominance? Days after fining Alibaba a record $ 2.8 billion for anti-competitive behavior, the antitrust watchdog sent dozens of others an ultimatum, giving them a month to rectify their behavior and warning of serious consequences . Some businesses can change easily. Others will have to find new sources of income in a jiffy. President Xi Jinpings’ clean-up of so-called platform companies, a large community of Internet intermediaries facilitating online retailing, travel bookings, short video, real estate sales, etc. These include price subsidies to attract users, excessive collection of personal data, and aggressive contracts demanding exclusivity from merchants and content providers. Alibaba can absorb its fine, which was only 4% of 2019 revenue, and its e-commerce business can live without exclusivity contracts. Tencents’ core business is video games, which are relatively isolated from the antitrust campaign. But newly created unicorns like the MissFresh fresh food delivery app may have more trouble. Some companies use agreements to diversify away from risk or to integrate vertically. Tiktok owner Bytedance, for example, was the most active negotiator in China in the first quarter according to IT data provider Juzi. The company acquired five startups to expand its portfolio, including spending $ 4 billion on a mobile game developer. But mergers and acquisitions also risk raising regulatory eyebrows. Perhaps it is better to invent related products or services that customers will pay for, rather than relying solely on reduced sales from other merchants. Unfortunately, some of these companies’ investments in research and development have been low. Take the Ke real estate portal, a major regulatory target that generated 97% of its 2020 revenue thanks to transaction fees. Its R&D spend fell to 3.5% of revenue in 2020, from just 1% in 2017, but that’s still incredibly low for a tech company. Travel agent Trip.com, on the other hand, appears to get the message after being targeted for forcing hotel exclusivity and other offenses. It spent 7 billion yuan ($ 1.1 billion), or two-fifths of sales, on development last year. It’s expensive, but shareholders will appreciate the foresight. Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial agenda-setting information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they spread around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







