Pakistani elite earn $ 17.4 billion in benefits: UNDP





ISLAMABAD: The economic privileges accorded to Pakistani elite groups, including the corporate sector, feudal landlords, the political class and the country’s powerful army, total about $ 17.4 billion, or about 6% of the country’s country’s economy, according to a new United Nations report. find.

Released last week, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) National Human Development Report (NHDR) for Pakistan focuses on issues of inequality in the South Asian country of 220 million people. Powerful groups use their privilege to capture more than their fair share, people perpetuate structural discrimination through prejudice against others based on social characteristics, and policies often fail to address the resulting inequity. , or may even contribute to it, the report says.

Kanni Wignaraja, Deputy Secretary General and Regional Head of UNDP paid a two-week virtual visit to Pakistan to discuss the findings of the reports, speaking with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his cabinet. She said Pakistani leaders took into account the report’s findings and pledged to focus on normative action. [In our remarks in meetings] we focused on where [] the shadows are, and what really distracts from a reform agenda in a country, she told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview. I hope there is a strong intention to review things like current tax and subsidy policies, to examine access to land and capital.

The greatest beneficiary of privileges which can take the form of tax breaks, cheap input prices, higher producer prices, or preferential access to capital, land and services has turned out to be the the country’s corporate sector, which has accumulated approximately $ 4.7 billion in liens. report said. The second and third highest beneficiaries of privileges were the country’s richest 1%, who collectively hold 9% of the country’s overall income, and the feudal landowner class, which constitutes 1.1% of the population but owns 22% of all arable land. Both classes have strong representation in the Pakistani parliament. Wignaraja noted that this creates a paradox where those responsible for distributing privileges were also those who received them. The military received $ 1.7 billion in privileges, mostly in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions.

The large-scale RNDH provides detailed data on the deep-rooted inequalities in the Pakistani economy. While the richest 1% held 9% of the country’s income, or $ 314.4 billion in 2018-19, the report found that the poorest 1% held only 0.15%. its human development index (HDI) of 0.570 and that of other countries in the region. UNDP recommended policies that target spending on results that provide both structural support to poor countries and on infrastructure such as education and health care that would provide them with new economic opportunities. If I had just that on top of that [] rupee, and you asked me where I would put that, I would put in girls’ education, Wignaraja said. Pakistan ranks 153rd out of 156 countries on the World Economic Forums Global Gender Gap Index, with 32 percent of primary school-age girls out of school.

