Diverging paths – Journal – DAWN.COM





Last week I wrote that there seems to be a brawl within government at the highest level over the future direction the country’s economic policy will take. The Prime Minister appears tired of the austerity imposed under the IMF program and, under pressure from his own lawmakers, is seeking to relax the constraints of the program and spend a little more than he has been allowed up to. now. However, another actor, whose identity is not known but who also seems to be pulling the blows within the government, seems to want to stick to the commitments made to the IMF.

I said that the way things are going as this brawl continues will become clearer when three questions are answered. First, who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister? The lingering rumor that Hammad Azhar is set to be replaced by Shaukat Tarin has only been reinforced since last week. He was waiting for the NAB’s appeal against his acquittal in the rental power case to be decided, but the High Court in Islamabad threw a wrench into that wait by refusing to hear the case in an expedited time as NAB l ‘asked in his plea. But on Tuesday, he visited the FBR and, according to press reports, stayed there for a few hours to get a detailed briefing from senior tax officials. Whether or not hell is coming remains an open question, but it seems increasingly likely according to continued press comments.

Second, we needed to see the staff report for the program that had been negotiated and accepted by Hafeez Sheikh just days before his unceremonious departure. This report has now been uploaded and not only that, the government’s budget strategy paper has also been unveiled. The rating report shows us the commitments the government has made to the Fund. The strategy document shows us what it plans to do in the next budget. And there are significant differences between the two. These tell an important story.

Thirdly, we had to see what really are the intentions of the new Minister of Finance, who replaces Hafeez Sheikh. Hammad appears to have made some of it known after a conversation with the IMF managing director on Monday, following which she tweeted that the way forward for vital economic reforms had been discussed as well as the external financing needed for the country to meet. its challenges in the months. forward. It looks like they’re not just asking for more flexibility in goals, but additional support as well.

The strategy paper shows a significant deviation from the commitments made to the IMF by Hafeez Sheikh.

Some clues as to the type of easing they seek are provided by comparing the targets in the Fiscal Strategy Paper with those that were committed to the IMF a few weeks ago. Let’s start at the top and compare these numbers. The Fund forecasts that the growth rate of the economy will be 4% next year, while the strategy paper forecasts 4.2%, so already a gap will open in all other figures, as the number of titles was increased slightly. Keep in mind that the total GDP projected to be around 52 billion rupees, a difference of 0.2 pc means well over 100 billion rupees.

After that, the Fund sees the budget deficit at 5.5% next year while the government says 6% in the strategy paper, a gap of over 260 billion rupees. Even to meet that 6% target, provinces will need to more than double their surpluses next year, where they have struggled to meet even budgeted surpluses in the past. It’s a safe bet that even that high target of 6 coins will prove to be difficult. The Fund predicts that the primary balance will be in surplus of Rs143 next year, while the strategy paper predicts that it will be in deficit of Rs49bn instead, meaning a gap of Rs192bn.

Going forward, the government aims to collect total revenues of around Rs 8 trillion next year, according to the strategy paper, but to the Fund they have committed Rs 8.8 billion, a gap of Rs 800 billion. of rupees. They plan to spend 800 billion rupees under the federal development budget, while the Fund has pledged that this amount will be 627 billion rupees, a difference of 173 billion rupees.

Thus, some elements of the new orientation already seem to appear: higher spending and lower taxes. As a result, deficits will be high, borrowing costs will be Rs 45 billion higher and public debt will be one percentage point of GDP higher than what was promised to the Fund.

These high expenses and this reduction in the tax burden will be partly financed by the loan. But another important discrepancy could be fraught with meaning when it comes to the brawl over the finance ministry. The Fund has been informed by Hafeez Sheikh that next year’s defense spending will be Rs 1.444tr, which is 12.5% ​​more than the total forecast for the current year. But in the strategy document, defense spending is given as Rs1.33tr, lower by Rs114bn compared to commitments, and representing a meager increase of 3.6pc compared to this year.

Strategy paper shows significant deviation from IMF commitments made by Hafeez Sheikh, with government aiming to free up more space by easing its budget deficit and debt reduction targets, as well as reallocating spending of the defense. towards development.

It seems Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the adjustment he had to make with a short break between last April and today and wants to spend money to shore up lawmakers’ weakened and besieged electoral prospects of his party. He is under increasing pressure within his party to do more to provide relief to populations suffering from high unemployment, high inflation and stagnant (or falling) wages. But resources are limited and the constraints on its ability to spend are strong. This is what is behind the fight in the place of the Minister of Finance. The numbers give an idea of ​​who is fighting for what.

The writer is a business and economics journalist.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on April 15, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos