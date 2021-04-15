Sylvester Stallone denies Donald Trump’s membership in Mar-a-Lago; says ‘never never happened’





On April 13, 2021, Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram account and posted a photo from a newsletter with a headline that read, New-ish Palm Beach resident Sylvester Stallone joins club Donald Trumps Mar-A -The girlfriend. Sharing the screenshot of the article, which was posted on April 7, 2021, the actor clarified the rumors in the caption. He wrote, I would like to tell everyone that this has never happened. This is simply not true. It never happened, I don’t want to disrespect anybody, I’m just not a member so keep hitting people.

Sylvester Stallone’s membership in Mar-a-Lago ‘never happened’

As soon as the 74-year-old actor reported the bad news, many of his fans and followers spoke in favor in the comments section. One internet user commented: Be so much cooler than it was true. Another wrote: Thank you my God !!! I will always love you but be a little disappointed. One user commented, it would be ok if you join. No one else really cares … Another wrote, Again the champion !! with a red heart.

The actor also later broke his silence and denied allegations that he had joined former US President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s club, ANI reported. Previously, several reports of the Rocky star had surfaced that he had joined the exclusive Palm Beach Members Club. Recently, after moving to the Palm Beach area, Sylvester was spotted at the scene, which sparked reports that he had joined the club.

However, Sylvester provided a statement to his rep, who later confirmed that the actor was not a member. He confirmed that he had visited the premises as a dinner guest. Michelle Bega, said the rep, he was recently invited to dinner at the club but does not own a residence on the golf course nor has he paid for a membership.

According to the report, the Mar-a-Lago club is an informal group created by Donald Trump. The club oversaw several activities of the Department of Veterans Affairs during the years of his presidency. It was in 1985 that the club was bought by Donald J. Trump for more than $ 10 million. The former president used the mansion as a residence for eight years before transforming it into the Mar-a-Lago Club. Currently, Sylvester remains a member of the Breakers Club which is also located in Palm Beach.

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for the latest Bollywood news. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos