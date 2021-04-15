Baisakhi observed in Gurdwara Punja Sahib – Journal





TAXILA: About 800 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at Gurdwara Punja Sahib on Wednesday to observe Baisakhi.

Pilgrims remained stranded in Gurdwara Dehra Sahib Lahore for two days after arriving at the Wagha border, as violent protests erupted across the country. After obtaining a security clearance, the pilgrims were escorted to Gurdwara Punja Sahib.

Baisakhi – celebrated to mark the start of a new harvest season – was celebrated in strict adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs); the wearing of a mask was obligatory for each pilgrim to enter the temple. The Bhog closing ceremony was performed, attended by Sikh leaders and Pakistani officials. Later, the pilgrims performed Keerthan followed by Ardaas (dua) where the disciples seek divine forgiveness for their sins. At the end, the Prasad, a sweet dish, was distributed to the participants.

Strict security measures have been adopted by police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of visiting pilgrims. Sikh Committee Chairman Gurdwara Prabandhak (SGPC) Sardar Satwant Singh, speaking on the occasion, said that the tradition of celebrating the festival in the subcontinent is centuries old.

He said special prayers have been performed by the Sikh community for the security and prosperity of the country in the wake of the pandemic.

Harpal Singh Jalla – leader of the Indian contingent of pilgrims said Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again won the hearts of the Sikh community by allowing them to participate in the Bisakhi in Gurdwara Punja Sahib.

This festival symbolizes the love, affection and happiness of society, said Darshan Singh, a pilgrim from Canada. He said Baisakhi was seen as a time for Sikhs to come together to commemorate and reflect on this important historical event.

Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) deputy secretary Imran Gondal said ETPB and SGPC have made all arrangements for travel, accommodation, food, security and medical assistance to yatrees Sikhs to make their stay comfortable. He said he would visit different gurdwaras during their stay from April 12 to 22, including an overnight stay in Kartarpur. On April 22, the pilgrims will leave for India via JCP Wagha.

Mr Gondal said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has specially relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for Sikh yatrees to send a message of Pakistani love and affection to their Sikh brethren through the world.

Posted in Dawn on April 15, 2021

