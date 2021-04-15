Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – April 15, 2021

ANKARA

The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has recorded more than 62,700 infections, including 2,802 symptomatic patients and more than 55,400 recoveries.

The number of cases in the country has exceeded 4 million, with recoveries totaling 3.48 million, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll from the virus has reached 34,734 with an additional 279 deaths.

Turkish Yildirim Akbulut, who was both Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament, has died in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He was 86 years old.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country has managed to be one of the few countries with air-to-air missile technology. He also noted that the Istanbul Canal megaproject would result in greater peace of mind for the Turkish nation.

A total of 425,430 teachers and school workers in Turkey have so far been included in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the country’s Minister of National Education.

Turkish authorities have fined Google 296 million Turkish liras ($ 36.6 million) for violating the country’s competition law.

A Turkish soldier was martyred in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said.

Global COVID-19 Updates

The global tally of coronavirus infections has exceeded 137.8 million, according to the United States-based Johns Hopkins University.

India has set a new daily record for coronavirus cases, registering more than 184,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Another 3,459 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil, while more than 73,500 new infections have been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

A third wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Pakistan with 135 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day figure since June 2020.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced that it will produce the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine locally with help from China.

Poland has reported 803 more deaths from COVID-19, its second highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

Denmark has become the first country in the EU to completely cease use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Other global developments

The British, French and German governments have expressed “grave concern” over the news that Iran will start enriching uranium up to 60%.

NATO will start withdrawing all member state forces from Afghanistan by May 1, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

At least 714 people have been killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces on pro-democracy protesters since Myanmar’s Feb.1 military takeover, according to the latest figures from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.

The Jordanian foreign ministry denounced an Israeli violation at the flashpoint of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem.

Greece and Libya have agreed to resume negotiations on the delimitation of maritime areas, a statement from Athens confirmed.

A determination by a global chemical weapons watchdog that the Assad regime used chemical weapons in a 2018 attack in northwestern Syria “should come as no surprise,” the department said. of American state.

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq was the target of a drone loaded with explosives, according to the Kurdish regional government (KRG).

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.