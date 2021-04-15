China to host safe, simple and beautiful Olympics, Xi promises





An image of a cross-country skier can be seen on the wall of a construction site near the headquarters of the Organizing Committee for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing on April 12. Photographer: Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images Photographer: Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to successfully host the Winter Olympics next year in Beijing, responding to challenges facing the event due to the coronavirus pandemic and international criticism of alleged violations of human rights in Xinjiang. “With the active support and participation of all parties, we are confident that we will overcome the impact of the pandemic and host a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games,” Xi said at a gathering of ambassadors in Beijing, covered by state television Wednesday evening. The Beijing Winter Olympics slated for February will be a test for Xi to see if he can ease tensions with world powers that have raised the possibility of boycotts. His government will also have to provide assurances on Covid-19 protective measures after the United States and others criticized a World Health Organization report in March on the origins of the coronavirus, calling it incomplete. and erroneous data and access provided to its authors by China. Britain’s Caroline Wilson, who was recently summoned by China’s Foreign Ministry after London imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and entities over charges of forced labor in her far western region of Xinjiang, was among the envoys to the event with Xi at the Great Hall of the People. . Despite the insistence of officials at the International Olympic Committee that sport and politics are separate, the Olympics have been entangled in complex developments in world affairs and controversy for decades. One of the most pressing diplomatic issues for the Beijing Winter Olympics has been alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang. United Nations say until One million Muslim Uyghurs have been placed in internment camps and forced to work. China denies the charges, saying it is fighting terrorism and providing economic opportunities for an impoverished people. Beijing responded to sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union with its own measures. Foreign diplomats in China debated whether to boycott the Olympics and discussed the possibility of senior officials staying on the sidelines, while athletes compete and sponsors participate. Given the importance of China to the global economy and Beijing’s sensitivity to hosting the global sports spectacle, most doubt there is an outright boycott. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier this month rejected the idea that the United States was discussing any joint boycott with its allies, reversing comments from the State Department that suggested such a move could be considered. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said a boycott would harm the interests of athletes and “goes against the spirit of the Olympic charter.” The Beijing Winter Olympics begin about six months after Tokyo hosted the virus-delayed Summer Games, where measures, including a ban on foreign spectators, were put in place to prevent it from becoming a mass-market event. – With the help of Philip Glamann and Jing Li Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

