Turkey releases top writer after EU human rights ruling





Turkey freed prominent journalist Ahmet Altan from prison after nearly five years on charges of failed military coup, a day after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that he had been unfairly detained . The ruling by the Turkish appeals court on Wednesday follows a visit to Turkey last week by European Union leaders, who urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to respect civil liberties in order to improve relations with the block. Altan, 71, was jailed in September 2016, two months after an army faction tried to overthrow Erdogan. The insurgency was blamed on supporters of an Islamic cleric who lives in the United States, and Erdogan launched a crackdown as a result, imprisoning tens of thousands of people. The ECHR ruled on Tuesday that Altan’s initial detention violated his rights to liberty and freedom of expression because it lacked “reasonable suspicion” and ordered the government to pay him damages. He had been indicted for sending “subliminal messages” to encourage the coup by criticizing the government. Altan, who is also a novelist, was later jailed for life, but was tried again and sentenced to more than a decade in prison for aiding terrorists. His lawyer, Veysel Ok, said the appeals court overturned that conviction and a lower court would try Altan once again. Another Altan lawyer, Figen Calikusu, said the ECHR ruling was binding on the lower court. “After the ECHR decision showed the absence of a crime, the roadmap is now for his acquittal,” she said. advised Turkey has detained more journalists than any other nation, as well as dozens of dissidents, and has ignored ECHR judgments aimed at freeing Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and civil society leader Osman Kavala. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, met Erdogan in Turkey on April 6 and said Ankara must respect the decisions of the ECHR, which are binding on Turkey, a signatory to the European convention of human rights. Turkey is officially a candidate for EU membership, but membership negotiations are stalled by its poor relations with some member states and the erosion of fundamental rights. In recent months, Erdogan has pledged political and legal reforms as he seeks to mend strained ties with the West and improve trade ties to help stabilize Turkey’s fragile economy.

