Inside the Huarong Debt Debacle

(Bloomberg) – It has been 11 weeks since Lai Xiaomin, the man once known as the God of Wealth, was executed on a cold Friday morning in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

But its shadow still hangs over one of the most dramatic corruption stories to ever come out of China, a story that has now strained nerves in the financial world.

At its center is China Huarong Asset Management Co., the state-owned finance company Lai ran until it was trapped in a sweeping crackdown on corruption by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

From Hong Kong to London via New York, the questions are burning. Will the Chinese government back $ 23.2 billion that Lai has borrowed in foreign markets – or will international bond investors have to swallow losses? Are major SOEs like Huarong still too big to fail, as global finance has long assumed, or will these companies be allowed to stumble like anyone else?

The answers will have huge implications for China and Asian markets. If Huarong fails to fully repay its debts, the development would cast doubt on a fundamental tenet of Chinese investment: the supposed government support for large state-owned enterprises, or SOEs.

A default in a central public company like Huarong is unprecedented, said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. If that were to happen, he said, it would mark a turning point for the Chinese and Asian credit markets.

It is not since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s that the issue has not weighed so heavily. Huarong bonds – among the world’s most widely held debt of state-owned enterprises – recently fell to a record low of around 52 cents on the dollar. It’s not the dollar cents normally associated with deeply troubled businesses elsewhere, but it’s practically unheard of for a state-owned enterprise.

Hurry up. In total, Huarong owes bondholders at home and abroad the equivalent of $ 42 billion. About $ 17.1 billion of that amount is due by the end of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It wasn’t meant to be that way. Huarong was created following the Asian collapse of the 1990s to prevent another crisis, not to provoke one. The idea was to contain a growing wave of bad loans threatening Chinese banks. Huarong was to serve as a bad bank, a safe repository for the billions in sour loans to state-owned enterprises.

Along with three other bad banks, Huarong swapped overdue debts for stakes in hundreds of large state-owned companies and in so doing helped reverse chronic money losses like giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

After Lai took over in 2012, Huarong looked for more, pushing into investment banking, trusts, real estate and positioning itself as a key player in China’s $ 54 trillion financial sector.

Before long, global banks came knocking on the door. In 2013, for example, Shane Zhang, co-director of Asia-Pacific investment banking at Morgan Stanley, met Lai. Zhang said his company was very optimistic about Huarong’s future, according to a statement posted on Huarongs website at the time.

Before Huarong went public in Hong Kong in 2015, it sold a $ 2.4 billion stake to a group of investors including Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group have also acquired numerous shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has collapsed 67% since its listing.

Lai had no trouble funding his grand ambitions. One big reason: Everyone thought Beijing would always support a key company like Huarong. He easily borrowed money from the offshore market at rates as low as 2.1%. He borrowed even more on the domestic interbank market. Along the way, Lai turned Huarong into a powerful shadow lender, granting loans to companies that banks have turned down.

The truth was darker. Lai, a former senior official at the national banking regulator, has granted loans with little oversight from its board of directors or risk management committee.

A loan officer from Huarong said Lai personally had his hands on most of the offshore business loans taken out by his division.

The money has also been funneled into disguised projects as parts of China push to build railways, ports and more around the world, the so-called Belt and Road Initiative, according to a leader of a state bank. Huarong did not immediately respond to questions about its lending practices.

Given Lais’ plight, the two spoke on condition of anonymity.

Huarong has recovered more than half of the 510 billion yuan in distressed debt ceded by Chinese banks in 2016. At its peak, the sprawling Lais Empire numbered nearly 200 units at home and abroad. He boasted in 2017 that Huarong, after reaching the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, would soon go public in mainland China as well.

The IPO never took place. Lai was arrested in 2018 and later confessed to a series of economic crimes on a public TV show. He spoke of treasures of cash being carried to a Beijing apartment dubbed the supermarket. Authorities said they discovered 200 million yuan there. Expensive real estate, luxury watches, art, gold, Lais’s list of treasures has rolled out.

Last January, Lai was convicted by the Tianjin Intermediate Peoples Intermediate Court of agreeing to pay $ 277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018. He was put to death three weeks later for a rare use of the death penalty for economic crimes. Some have taken the execution as a message from Chinese leader Xi Jinping: My crackdown on corruption will continue.

In Huarong, the bottom fell. Net profit fell 95% from 2017 to 2019, to 1.4 billion yuan, and then fell 92% in the first half of 2020. Assets decreased by 165 billion yuan.

The company announced on April 1 that it would delay its 2020 results, saying its auditor needed more time. The influential magazine Caixin this week openly speculated on the fate of the Huarongs, including the possibility of bankruptcy.

According to people familiar with the matter, Huarong proposed a radical restructuring. The plan would involve getting rid of his non-essential and losing activities. Huarong is still trying to figure out what these companies might be worth. The proposal, which the government is expected to approve, helps explain why the company has delayed its 2020 results, people said.

Company executives have met with peers from state-owned banks to allay their concerns over the past two weeks, a Huarong official said.

Another possibility has been raised by China’s finance ministry: transferring its stake in Huarong to a unit of the nations sovereign wealth fund that could then settle the debt problems. Regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s predicament, according to people familiar with the matter.

In an email response to Bloomberg’s questions, Huarong said it has sufficient cash and plans to announce a scheduled date for the release of its 2020 results after consulting with auditors. China’s banking and insurance regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation of the Huarongs.

One thing is certain: Huarong is part of a much bigger problem in China. State-owned enterprises are taking on the equivalent of $ 4.1 trillion in debt, and a growing number of them are struggling to keep up with creditors. In total, state-owned enterprises gave up a record 79.5 billion yuan of local bonds in 2020, bringing their share of onshore payment failures to 57%, from just 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure rose to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.

Huarong’s shock waves and these broader debt problems have only started to trickle down to Chinese finance. The dismantling of all or part of the former Lais Empire would show that Beijing is ready to accept short-term pain to instill financial discipline among state-owned enterprises.

The irony is that Huarong was supposed to fix China’s big debt problem, not cause a new one.

Allowing a state-owned financial institution that has been tasked with solving the problems of China’s financial system to go bankrupt is the worst way to manage risk, said Feng Jianlin, Beijing-based chief analyst at the FOST research institute. The authorities must take into account the massive ripple effects of risks.

