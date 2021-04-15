Mafias in PTI government, says Sirajul Haq





LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that key people from different mafias and cartels have always been in different governments and now sit in the ruling PTI. the fact that it protects these cartels and allows the prices of food, medicine and other basic necessities to rise beyond the purchasing power of the masses, he said addressing to party workers in Mansoora on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, has always acted under the influence of the Mafias and his government has protected the interests of the Mafias to the detriment of the poor masses. Siraj said the government had failed to control the prices of different food items and long queues were observed outside utility stores to buy a single kg of sugar. He asked how few utility stores can meet the needs of a large population that has lost purchasing power due to inflation and unemployment. He said poverty is endemic and millions of people are deprived of basic facilities. He said the PTI government claims to bring change and relief to the poor, but instead it has brought more price hikes and miseries to every sector. He said bad governance in Punjab was the main problem. The government has taken some surprising decisions on the southern Punjab issue. People lost hope in the PTI which claimed to transform Pakistan into a state similar to Madina. He said the government blindly followed the dictations of the IMF which are the main reason behind the miseries of the people.

He said the country was made in the name of Islam but agents of the West and secularism conspired to damage its ideological base. He said that these conspiracies have never succeeded because the majority of the masses want an Islamic system in the country. He advised JI workers to spread the message of the Quran and Sunnah to every nook and corner of the country during the month of Ramazan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos