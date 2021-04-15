The 7% growth target seems high, Mr Jokowi …





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants the economy to grow by 7% in the second quarter of 2021. The target is too optimistic, even if for January to March 2021, the Indonesian economy is still in contraction. The economy can logically jump high after going through a period of crisis. Like Indonesia, which experienced growth of -5.32% last year. But unfortunately, the crisis is not yet over, the Covid 19 pandemic as a culprit is still ongoing. While the expected jump is difficult. “Don’t be surprised if the economy in the second quarter of the economy takes off. But if 7% is too high, at least 5%,” Senior Economist Chatib Basri told CNBC Indonesia recently.

Some data has shown improvement. From the rate of spread of positive cases of Covid-19, which has continued to decline for the past two months even if community mobility has continued to increase. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). Mobility in the retail and leisure sector is -17% lower than in February 2021 of -22.2% and -24.3% in January. Then the sales of motor vehicles and the retail trade also increased, although not yet close to the normal situation. The same projection was also transmitted by the chief economist of the BCA Bank David Sumual. Property Value Added Tax (VAT) and Luxury Sales Tax (PPnBM) exemption policy for cars encourages consumption, but not significantly. Meanwhile, CORE Indonesia’s research director, Piter Abdullah, has a lower projection of 0.5 to 1.5 percent. The reason is that the increase in community mobility has recovered but is still far from normal. The projection of economist Josua Pardede of Bank Permata is quite different, namely at 6%. The various stimulus measures initiated by the government, particularly in the automotive and real estate sectors, only started at the end of the first quarter and will have an impact in the second quarter. However, there are also those who believe that economic growth is greater than that of the government. In his research, Bahana Sekuritas chief economist Satria Sambijantoro gave a projection of 7.82%. During this time, for the whole year 4.3%. It should be noted that the analysis published by Bahana Sekuritas has notes. To reach the planned figure, it must be accompanied by a control of the Covid-19 case and the government is not doing it confinement total the second time. In addition, the vaccination program is also proceeding according to the target where 46% of the population received the vaccine by the end of the year. And finally, economic activity has gradually returned to normal throughout this year. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



