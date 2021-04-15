Politics
Has China abandoned reform of state-owned enterprises?
Outside observers have all but given up hope that China will engage in meaningful reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). There is a pervasive feeling that rather than downsizing state-owned enterprises, Chinese leaders are determined to increase their importance in the economy.
Foreign perceptions of Chinese state-owned enterprises were not always so pessimistic. In the 1990s and early 2000s, China embarked on a massive drive to reform state-owned enterprises, creating hope that China could be on the path to a less state-centric economy. State-owned enterprises began to look less like government bureaucracies and more like corporations, adopting modern governance structures and aiming to improve efficiency and profitability. During this period, private enterprises have become a dominant source of production, investment and employment in the economy. The Chinese government appeared willing to allow the private sector to relocate state-owned enterprises in many key areas of the economy.
Hopes and expectations for larger reforms slowly faded through the 2000s. The Chinese government appeared content to align with previous successes. The pendulum has shifted towards a tightening as the government created new bodies such as the Council of State’s Commission for Supervision and Administration of State-owned Assets, to centralize its control over large state-owned enterprises. . While the reform stagnated, theproductivity convergence between public and private enterprisesended in 2007 and then started to reverse. Whatever motivation remained for SOE reform, the global financial crisis weakened further, as China progressed as more market-oriented economies struggled to recover.
Xi Jinping era
Xi Jinping’s rise to power and consolidation of power coincided with an even stronger push to strengthen the role of state-owned enterprises. The membership of SOEs in SOEs stems from the belief that they can advance its goals of strengthening the Chinese Communist Party and reclaiming China’s former national greatness. In the Xi formulation, state-owned enterprises play a special role in the economy, providing public services, stabilizing the economy during times of volatility, and supporting government industrial policy and other initiatives.
The lack of transparency around state-owned enterprises has contributed to increasing levels of mistrust, both inside and outside China, in the intentions of governments.
Instead of allowing failed state-owned enterprises to shut down or be displaced by private competition, the approach in the Xi years placed more emphasis on mergers between state-owned enterprises. As a result, some really huge state conglomerates have been created in recent times.
The Chinese government has also doubled its use of state-owned enterprises as a tool for implementing government policy. State-owned enterprises have been at the forefront of the Chinese government’s efforts to develop domestic sources of key technologies, such as semiconductors. Public enterprisesparticipated in thousands of projectsunder the banner of the Belt and Road initiative. When the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020 forced the Chinese economy into a severe lockdown, state-owned enterprises became the economic engine of last resort, spending and investing as private companies retreated.
Impact on foreign companies and investors
While public enterprises onlyrepresent about 25%of the Chinese economy, they occupy many of the dominant heights of the economy. State-owned enterprises dominate in key sectors including energy, aviation, finance, telecommunications and transport.
The ability of foreign companies to compete in these sectors is either formally limited by law or limited by the monopoly position of public companies. In addition, state-owned enterprises continue to benefit implicit guarantees of government support, which allows them to access cheaper financing than would otherwise be available.
State-owned enterprises also play a disproportionate role in China’s stock and bond markets. Listed state-owned companies account for 40% of the market capitalization of Chinese companies and have raisedover $ 90 billion in new equity from investors since 2015. In the bond market, public issuersrepresent the majority of total bond issues. Even if they avoid investing directly in state-owned enterprises, foreign investors must contend with the government’s ability to strongly influence the market. The government raised public funds for the so-called national team to stabilize markets during times of turmoil, and several prominent private companies received large bailouts from state-linked investors.
Getting the reform back on track
The lack of transparency around state-owned enterprises has contributed to increasing levels of mistrust, both inside and outside China, in the intentions of governments. Despite statements by the Chinese government that it is committed to competitive neutrality, private and foreign companies in China continue to to cite a litany of drawbacks they are confronted with relation to public enterprises. The government has also sounded the death knell for the injection of private capital into state-owned enterprises, the so-called mixed ownership reforms. However, the SOEs that have undergone this restructuring appear to have changed very little in practical terms.
China’s stated goals for SOE reform are reasonable: to separate ownership and management, reduce interference in day-to-day operations, and allow SOEs in competitive sectors to restructure and operate along market lines. Unfortunately, the implementation of these reforms has been hampered by poor communication, limited transparency and poor monitoring.
State-owned enterprises are here to stay and will continue to generate tensions between China and the rest of the world. However, if China can take a more transparent, rules-based approach to running SOEs, it can alleviate some of these concerns and help its economy in the process.
