Sugar barons swindled 140 billion rupees: Imran





By Mumtaz Alvi

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the owners of sugar mills have extracted Rs126 to Rs140 billion from the pockets of the population by increasing the price of sugar by Rs26 in one year.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for low cost housing units under the Naya Pakistan housing program, the Prime Minister said: The government’s job is to protect its people.

He added that the government investigated the sugar scam through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which submitted a startling report showing how factory owners and powerful people struck money by raising the price, avoiding taxes, etc.

The Prime Minister reiterated that there cannot be different sets of laws for the powerful and the poor because destruction in a society has always been caused by the powerful elite.

Imran Khan said that a society cannot survive without the rule of law and when the powerful and corrupt elite are not held accountable for their wrongdoing. He linked the prosperity and progress of a nation to the rule of law and its application to all.

Responding to a question regarding the release on bail of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said the corrupt rulers had siphoned billions of rupees from the treasury.

There was irrefutable evidence of their corruption. Unless a society decides to hold the corrupt to account, no change can take place, he said, asking a question: Name a nation where the rule of law reigns and is still falling in poverty?

Today, the problems of poverty and rising prices in the country are symptoms of their corruption, he added.

The prime minister also said he was ready to listen to the reservations of Jahangir Khan Tareen and the like-minded Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Insaafs of 20-30 MPs and MPAs who have become active since the investigations against Jahangir began. Tareen on the sugar crisis.

I’m ready to listen to everyone, but people should understand why this all happened, he said. If anyone has any concerns, we can look into it.

Regarding the affordable housing project, the Prime Minister said it was made possible because in the past no one in Pakistan had ever thought of the poor.

At the same time, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s focus on the housing and construction sector will strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial growth and create jobs for young people.

He said that promoting the housing sector would not only ensure economic activity, but also help the common man to realize his dream of owning a house. Under the project, a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas each will be built at six locations in Sargodha district. The government of Punjab will provide land and other facilities for the project. The construction works will be carried out by the Border Works Organization. The Punjab Bank taking over the mortgage loan will allow deserving people to pay the full price of the house in several easy installments. Imran Khan said for the first time in the country’s history that mortgage financing had been launched on such a large scale, but at the lowest mark-up rate. He said the low cost housing program would be extended to all tehsils across the country by the end of the year. Imran Khan regretted that the delay in housing plans by previous governments had led to a skyrocketing growth of slums that lacked the basic amenities of life.

He said that no one in the past has empathized with the poor and made them live in harsh conditions without proper shelter. The Prime Minister highlighted the important role of banks in providing loans to the public and mentioned that the clearance of the bank foreclosure law after a long period has resulted in the completion of the huge housing project. He stressed that the banks were not providing appropriate services to these aspiring loans and called on the relevant authorities to provide the staff with appropriate training to improve public operations. The Prime Minister congratulated Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for successfully overseeing the ministerial-wide housing project.

He appreciated that the government of Punjab took the initiative to provide land for the project and said he was confident that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would follow suit as well. Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the project would be extended to 146 tehsils. He said the monthly payment was set at 10,000 rupees to make the project affordable. He said a 0.3 million rupee subsidy from the Punjab government would make things easier, adding that the Punjab cabinet had approved 3 billion rupees for this purpose. Previously, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for affordable houses and planted a sapling in line with the Clean and Green project. For the allocation of houses in Sargodha district, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allocate houses to deserving people by vote. About 33,528 requests were received by the government.

At the same time, the first virtual summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was held on Wednesday. During the wide-ranging discussions, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. The two sides underlined the depth of relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, anchored in a common faith, a common history and cultural affinities. They also reiterated their determination to maintain the momentum of the high-level exchanges and further strengthen the upward trajectory of the relationship. The two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral relations with particular emphasis on the political, commercial, security and defense, educational and cultural fields. They also agreed to encourage more people-to-people contact, including through spiritual tourism (ziyarat), the prime minister’s office said. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of rail, road and air connectivity and underlined the enormous potential that exists in various fields to build a broad mutually beneficial partnership.

Imran Khan highlighted the paradigm of Pakistani economic security and the shift in focus to geo-economics. He stressed that Central Asia was a particularly targeted region in this vision. He stressed the importance of strengthening political and diplomatic ties, accelerating trade and economic cooperation, ensuring the swift finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Transit Trade Agreement (ATC), increase security and defense cooperation and take measures to deepen mutual collaboration. in the fields of education, culture and tourism. The level of progress of the trans-Afghan railway line project agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan at the start of the year was reviewed. The project would be a first step in connecting the Central Asian transport network to the Pakistani ports of Gwadar, Karachi and Qasim. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that once completed, the initiative will transform the geo-economic dynamics of the entire regime. The two leaders also discussed important global and regional issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting each other in all international and regional forums, including the UN, OIC, SCO and the ECO.

Imran Khan briefed Uzbek President on latest situation at IIOJ & K, shared Pakistani perspective on South Asian peace and security issues, and stressed imperative for peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts of the Pakistanis to facilitate the Afghan peace process for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed that this historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan parties to achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensively negotiated political settlement. He also stressed the importance of combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith harmony. The agreements / memorandums of understanding signed on this occasion included: a memorandum of understanding to further develop cooperation in the field of agriculture; mutual recognition agreement in the fields of product conformity assessment, standardization, metrology and technical assistance; and MoU on defense cooperation.

The Uzbek President reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the high-level international conference on regional connectivity in Tashkent in July. Imran Khan thanked Mirziyoyev and reiterated his invitation to visit Pakistan as soon as possible. The two leaders expressed confidence that the agreements reached at the virtual summit will further deepen bilateral cooperation and help forge a stronger multidimensional relationship between the two countries. It was agreed to continue the political dialogue at the summit in the future. Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival and said the government has granted the Sikh diaspora and Indian yatrees special permission to visit their holy gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend the Baisakhi rituals. The Prime Minister tweeted: We wish our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted the Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their Saints Gurdwaras in Pak and attend Baisakhi rituals. They will be facilitated with Langar, transport and accommodation according to strict Covid protocols.

