Brexit news: Boris urged to withdraw Northern Ireland’s ‘humiliating’ protocol | Politics | New





And Mr Habib said he and the co-defendants – including Prime Minister Arlene Foster – were eager to see their own legal challenge to the controversial deal in Northern Ireland’s High Court next month. The EU launched a lawsuit against Britain in March over unilateral modification of trade deals for Northern Ireland which Brussels says violate the Brexit divorce deal reached with London last year.

However, the two sides have reached an agreement that the UK will respond in mid-May, it was announced today. However, Mr Habib, a vocal critic of the prime minister who recently urged him to step down, said the time to bow down in Brussels was over. He told Express.co.uk: “Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK.

“The fact that we have to appeal to Brussels to gain access to our own country is a beggar’s belief. “No one could call the UK sovereign under these circumstances.” Mr Habib added: “Our government should stop humiliating itself by going hat in hand to the EU. JUSTIN: Eurozone disaster exposed by devastating new chart

Speaking today, a government spokeswoman said: “In line with the precedent which typically allows two months to respond to such procedures, we have agreed with the EU that we will respond to the letter of implementation. remains by mid-May. “We have made it clear that the steps we have taken are legal and part of a phased and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.” The UK has denied that its unilateral decision to extend the so-called grace period for checks on goods undermines the deal.

Since leaving the EU’s single market at the end of last year, supermarkets in Northern Ireland have experienced food shortages and the UK government has also delayed the introduction of checks on packages and pets. The difficulties stem from the terms of the UK Withdrawal Agreement, which leaves Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods and therefore requires checks on goods from other parts of the UK. Brexit Minister Lord David Frost and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic are due to meet tomorrow for talks on the issue – although a breakthrough seems unlikely.

A UK government spokesperson said: “This meeting is part of our continued engagement with the EU to work on the outstanding issues with the protocol, to restore confidence on the ground, reflect the needs of communities and to respect all dimensions of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. “Discussions so far have been constructive, but there are still important differences that need to be resolved. “The UK and the EU continue to work with business, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland to understand the issues they face.” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is in London for a series of talks with Lord Frost, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as well as senior Labor politicians.







