Where is the $ 128 billion? Turkish opposition puts pressure on Erdogan | News from banks





The sum refers to dollars sold by Turkish state banks to support its currency in the foreign exchange markets.

Where is the $ 128 billion? called for posters on billboards around Istanbul with the intention of the main Turkish opposition to embarrass and anger President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK). The gambit seems to have worked. Police removed the posters, using cranes in some cases, according to videos shared online by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which said it would continue to put them back up. The issue has also evolved on social media, as the AK on Tuesday blocked a CHP appeal to debate the missing funds in parliament. The sum refers to dollars sold by state banks to support the Turkish lira in the foreign exchange markets. Unorthodox politics began around the 2019 municipal elections and intensified in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic laid bare the vulnerability of lire and Turkey’s dependence on external funding. Bankers calculated that sales totaled $ 128.3 billion in 2019-20. Erdogans says the sales have helped prop up the economy, but they have severely depleted Turkey’s foreign exchange reserve, leaving it more prone to the crisis, and opposition politicians want to know more. [Erdogan] says you can’t even ask me questions, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu told party members on Tuesday, accusing the AK of stifling debate. Those who run the country are accountable to the people. Kilicdaroglu said a prosecutor ruled that some posters bearing a silhouette of the presidential palace were an insult to Erdogan. Insulting the president is a crime in Turkey. Read weaker The lira, which has lost more than 50% of its value since late 2017, hovered around 6.85 against the US dollar between May and August 2020, which economists attributed to currency sales. It subsequently weakened to a record low of 8.58 in November, after sales stopped. The lira traded at 8.08 Wednesday. The CHP first posed the sales question in February, prompting Erdogan to defend the legacy of his son-in-law, former finance minister Berat Albayrak, who had overseen the policy. Albayrak abruptly resigned in November when Erdog appointed Naci Agbal as governor of the central bank, which had supported dollar sales with swaps. Agbal in turn was fired last month, in part, Reuters news agency reported, as Erdogan was uncomfortable with the banks’ investigation into sales, which reduced his foreign exchange reserves. net of 75% last year. The net buffer was $ 10.7 billion on April 2, the lowest in at least 18 years, according to central bank data. If we exclude $ 41.1 billion in outstanding swaps, the reserves are deeply negative. AK lawmaker Mustafa Savas said the sales helped Turkey avoid raising interest rates or seeking support from the International Monetary Fund. The CHP asked how the sales went and at what pace. AK lawmaker Nurettin Canikli said they were all driven at market rates. Canan Kaftancioglu, the head of the CHPs Istanbul organization, said a fraction of the $ 128 billion could have supported Turks through a 28-day coronavirus lockdown that the party urged amid a spike in infections. They will never stop us from asking these questions, she said, adding that the posters would be hung outside the CHP buildings until an answer was provided.







