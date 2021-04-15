Cabinet reshuffle issue arises, President’s spokesman reveals reason Jokowi formed Investment Ministry





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman revealed the reasons why President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed the Ministry of Investment. Fadjroel said the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Research and Technology or the formation of the Ministry of Investment was an effort to adapt to the changes. This was transmitted in the Sapa Indonesia Malam program TV compass, Wednesday (14/4/2021). “In essence, the Ministry of Investment or reforms within the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education, must align with the changes that show up in the future, “he said, quoted on YouTube. TV compass. Also read: Regarding cabinet reshuffle, observers: President Jokowi must have clear measurement tools, not just populist Also read: Jokowi to reshuffle cabinet, Mardani Ali Sera: stop marketing political cattle He said Jokowi wants Indonesia’s economy to grow 5% in 2021. Thus, the problem of the Covid-19 pandemic can be overcome if the economic growth in Indonesia is 5%. “Economically,” he said, “we have to wait more minus 5% in 2021 to cover what happened in 2020, where we have contractions. “ “With economic growth of 5 percent, a large amount of funds will be used to overcome the problem of a pandemic, or the damage caused by a pandemic,” Fadjroel explained. Also read: Gerindra on Cabinet reshuffle plan: President will certainly see the track record of cabinet candidates Also read: In response to cabinet reshuffle issues, Mardani: Go, PKS Istiqomah becomes opposition party Presidential spokesperson – Fadjroel Rachman (Graphic Tribunnews.com/Ananda Bayu S) According to him, investment in Indonesia is facilitated by the existence of the law on job creation which has been adopted. In addition, the construction of the new capital is also the reason for the need for large investments.







