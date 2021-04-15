Special courts are set up for expatriates: Governor Sarwar





LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said the decision to establish special courts in Punjab was taken to deliver timely justice to Pakistanis overseas.

Various proposals are also being considered, including that of allowing overseas Pakistanis to record their case reports by video link. Special courts will also ensure that the affairs of overseas Pakistanis are not unduly delayed and there will be a specific time limit for each case. Pakistanis overseas are the nation’s trump card and solving their problems is the government’s top priority. The role of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice of Lahore, in delivering justice to Pakistanis overseas is laudable, the governor said.

A meeting on solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and establishing special courts for their affairs was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the governor of the governor’s house.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said: We are proud of the role overseas Pakistanis play in Pakistan’s economic strength despite the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for government to tackle all overseas issues

Pakistani on a priority basis.

The Lahore High Court and the judiciary work exclusively to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis, but the establishment of special courts is the need of the hour, so we decided to create special courts for Pakistanis of overseas. overseas, Ch Sarwar said and added that all measures, including changing the law, will be taken to deliver timely justice to Pakistanis overseas.

The government will not leave overseas Pakistanis alone in any forum. Special courts will ensure that there is no undue delay in the delivery of justice and that there can only be a specific number of adjournments in each case.

The Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari and Legal Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan were also present. Wajeehullah Kundwi, Chief Judicial Officer of Saeedullah Mughal District, Deputy Registrar of Lahore High Court and Punjab Overseas Commission Arif Javed, Foreign Commissioner Khadim Abbas, Deputy Chairman of the Overseas Commission Wasim Ramay, Overseas DG Ishratullah, Director of the Overseas Legal Commission Raja Zubair and Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor was present among others.

Punjab Supplementary Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari told meeting attendees that all provincial departments are working together to resolve the issues of Pakistanis overseas and that we are ready for any cooperation, including the implementation. place of special courts.

The Vice Chairman of the Punjab Overseas Commission, Muhammad Waseem Ramey, briefed the meeting on the steps taken to resolve the issues of Pakistanis overseas and the governor appreciated the work of the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Iram Bukhari and Muhammad Waseem.

It was decided at the meeting that on Thursday (today), the Vice-Chairman of the Punjab Overseas Commission, Muhammad Waseem Rame, along with relevant officials, will meet with the Legal Secretary in his office and finalize questions regarding stages, including the establishment of special courts.

