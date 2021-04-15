Xi reiterates commitment to champion multilateralism during meeting with envoys





President Xi Jinping (center) poses for a group photo with 29 new ambassadors to China after receiving the credentials presented by the envoys to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. YAO DAWEI / XINHUA President Xi Jinping on Wednesday reiterated China’s commitment to firmly support multilateralism and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order based on international law. Xi spoke as he received the credentials presented by 29 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Siddharth Chatterjee, the new United Nations resident coordinator in China, also presented his letter of appointment to Xi. Xi welcomed the ambassadors and asked them to convey his best wishes to the leaders of their countries. He said the Chinese people have firmly committed themselves alongside the peoples of different nations to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, marking a new chapter in international friendship and cooperation. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the start of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), as well as the country’s new journey to build a modern socialist nation, Xi said. China will firmly follow a new development philosophy, proactively promote a new development paradigm, and allow its growth to better benefit the people of different nations, he said. With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s legal seat at the UN and the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the World Trade Organization, Xi said the nation will remain committed to maintain the multilateral trading system, to forge ahead with the development of a global governance system and promote the building of a community with a common future for humanity. The president expressed confidence that China, with the support and participation of different sides, can overcome the impacts of the pandemic and host the Winter Olympics in a simple, safe and wonderful way next year. The Chinese people have long cherished friendship and loved peace, and the country is ready to deepen friendship, strengthen mutual trust and expand cooperation on the basis of equality and win-win results with people from different countries and to work on high-quality construction of the belt and the road, he said.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos