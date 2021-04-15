President Jokowi helps IMI and related agencies draft amended vehicle legality regulations, Info





POS KUPANG.COM, JAKARTA – The President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) as well as the President of the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) said that President Joko Widodo supports the development of the auto modification industry created by the children of the country. As an enthusiast of modified vehicles, President Joko Widodo also supports the efforts of IMI in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Transport and other relevant agencies to draft regulations on legality of vehicles. modified. “The support of President Joko Widodo cannot be dissociated as the automotive modification sector is included in the five sectors of the manufacturing sector which have priority development to prepare Indonesia to enter the era of industrial revolution 4.0. Thanks to the presence of a clear legality, modifiers have clear references in modifying their vehicles so that they can be legal. used on the highway. In addition to boosting the automotive modification industry which is currently popular in Indonesia and even the world, “Bamsoet said after meeting President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday (4/4/2021). Also present were the central management of IMI, including the chairman of the monitoring agency Jeffrey JP, the general secretary Ahmad Sahroni, the vice-president of Car Sports Ananda Mikola, the vice-president of Mobility Rifat Sungkar, the vice-president -President of IT and Digital Tengku Irvan Bahran, Vice President of Events and International Judiarto, Head of Communication and Social Media Raffi Ahmad and Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2019 Jolene Marrie. Also in attendance were other IMI administrators Sean Gelael, the proud young Indonesian driver who won Race 3 of the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) in Abu Dhabi. The Chairman of the 20th RI of the DPR explained that President Jokowi was very enthusiastic when he heard Rifat Sungkar’s explanation of the capacity of young Indonesians in the field of modification, both motorcycles and cars. In fact, his work has spread abroad. Often have legal issues to access the main road. The president stressed that the development of an auto modification business can be one of the saves of the economy from a downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, advancing MSMEs and the creative economy, as well as creating many jobs and stimulating the national economy. “Since the MSME sector is the biggest contributor to the diverse needs of those involved in the modification industry. Helmets, exhausts, mirrors, jackets, shoes and various other needs. The capital to open a business is not too important. The most important are ideas and creativity. Meanwhile, material capital can be sought through cooperation with various parties, ”Bamsoet explained. The vice president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained, along with the West Java provincial government, IMI plans to establish an auto modification industry center. Involve many MSME business players in West Java and other regions. “IMI also plans to take advantage of the Sentul International Circuit area so that it can be developed into a center of the automotive modification industry. To increase the benefits of the circuit area so that it is not only a motor racing zone, ”Bamsoet explained. Party Vice Chairman Golkar added that the market potential for consumers of motorcycle modifications in Indonesia is very large, as Indonesia currently has around 52 million middle class people, as well as 64 million young people. Indonesian human resources are also known for their original ideas and creativity. “Even the character of the global modification, Shige Suganuma, recognized the development of the Indonesian automobile modification world. According to him, Indonesia has its own style which is different from other countries. He calls it the Indonesian style,” Bamsoet concluded. Also read: Bamsoet after meeting President Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Wednesday (4/4/2021).

Bamsoet after meeting President Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Wednesday (4/4/2021). (Photo by Viktus Murin)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos