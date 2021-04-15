Social housing program to be extended: PM





SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the focus by governments on the housing and construction sector will strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial growth and create jobs for young people.

Speaking at the laying ceremony of the foundation of an affordable housing project under the Naya Pakistan housing program in Sargodha district, the prime minister said that the promotion of the housing sector would not only ensure the economic activity, but would also help make the common man’s dream of owning a house a reality. .

Under the project, a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas each will be built at six locations in Sargodha district.

The government of Punjab will provide land and other facilities for the project. The construction works will be carried out by the Border Works Organization. The Punjab Bank taking over the mortgage loan will allow deserving people to pay the full price of the house in several easy installments.

Imran Khan said that for the first time in the country’s history, home finance was launched on such a large scale, but at the lowest mark-up rate.

He said the low cost housing program would be extended to all tehsils across the country by the end of the year.

Imran Khan regretted that the delay in housing plans by previous governments had led to a skyrocketing growth of slums that lacked the basic amenities of life.

He said no one in the past had empathized with the disadvantaged segment of society and kept them living in harsh conditions without proper shelters.

The Prime Minister highlighted the important role of banks in providing loans to the public and mentioned that the clearance of the bank foreclosure law after a long period has resulted in the completion of the huge housing project.

He stressed that the banks were not providing appropriate services to these aspiring loans and called on the relevant authorities to provide the staff with appropriate training to improve public operations.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Buzdar, for successfully overseeing the ministerial-wide housing project.

He appreciated that the government of Punjab took the initiative to provide land for the project and said he was confident that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would follow suit as well.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the project would be extended to 146 tehsils.

He said the monthly payment was set at 10,000 rupees to make the project affordable.

He said a 0.3 million rupee subsidy from the Punjab government would make things easier, adding that the Punjab cabinet had approved 3 billion rupees for this purpose.

Previously, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for affordable houses and planted a sapling in line with the Clean and Green project.

For the allocation of houses in Sargodha district, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allocate houses to deserving people by vote.

About 33,528 requests were received by the government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos