The Reshoring Canada group advocates for less dependence of the supply chain on countries at risk

Former Ontario Economic Development Minister Sandra Pupatello and Former Federal Minister of Industry Tony Clement launch new advocacy group to promote return of vital manufacturing industry to Canada and reconstruction supply chains so as not to depend on increasingly risky countries like China.

The company, Reshoring Canada, aims to be a non-partisan custodian and advocate for ideas to reshape supply chains to make them safer and more secure. He has been in talks with the US-based Reshoring Initiative, led by retired US industrialist Harry Moser. The term relocation refers to the practice of moving companies operating abroad to their home country.

Reshoring Canada is working in partnership with Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, the Ontario Mining Association, and the Canadian Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) to research this issue. The first order of business, says Clement, will be to move from anecdotal evidence of risk to hard data. The non-profit group receives administrative support from the Wellington Dupont public affairs company.

Ms Pupatello said the rush for essential medical equipment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the risk in Canadian supply chains.

Last year, auto parts makers, including Martinrea International, switched to manufacturing medical ventilators and personal protective equipment to help Canada cope. We can do anything here. This is a good political move to make sure we can do this so that we are prepared for the next pandemic or any other challenge that may arise, Martinrea General Counsel Kerri Pope said of efforts to to secure supply chains.

The federal government has been warned against deepening ties with China, which has gone under President Xi Jinping from a potential partner to a more strategic rival. In briefing notes released last year, the Global Affairs Ministry warned then Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne that things had changed. While Canada has long framed its Chinese policy through the lens of economic opportunity, it must now consider Beijing’s long-term strategic challenge to Canadian interests and values, the briefing said.

Clement said Canada’s growing adoption of a green economy driven by new technologies could be threatened if China remains the supplier of many of the essential minerals needed for innovation. If Canada is to be a part of the green technologies of the future, we must have control of the supply chain.

Earlier this year, mining executives warned members of parliament about China’s stranglehold on strategic minerals.

For decades, China has exercised monopoly-like control over the production and distribution of critical minerals, making the rest of the world dependent on supply and creating a level of risk that deters investors from entering these markets. , Pierre Gratton, president of the Mining Association of Canada, told the Commons Standing Committee on Natural Resources in February.

China has made veiled threats to restrict critical minerals as leverage in its trade war with the United States, as it has done against Japan. In 2010, Beijing restricted rare earth exports to Tokyo as the two countries competed for disputed islands.

Ms Pupatello said Reshoring Canada’s goal is to advocate that the supply chains of critical industries be reshaped so that they cannot be easily disrupted by foreign countries or events. She cited the global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced automakers such as Ford and General Motors to curb production at factories in North America.

APMA President Flavio Volpe said it makes sense to make an honest assessment of what we may or may not return to Canada. He noted that Canada had spent 25 years after signing the North American Free Trade Agreement increasingly globalizing its supply chain. If we think about it honestly: there are probably some things we should and could consider doing locally. It is not always in our best interest to seek out the cheapest labor.

Ontario Mining Association president Chris Hodgson said Ontario alone has deposits of more than a dozen minerals that have been identified as critical and he said it would make sense to find ways to develop these resources more widely.

We know how important Canadian critical minerals are to the security, cleantech and manufacturing sectors. Yet foreign-controlled supply chains can mean Canada would remain in the backseat. It’s time to put more priority on local supply chains.

Brian Storseth, former Conservative MP and other founder of Reshoring Canada, said there are supply chain risks in industries across Canada, from oil and gas to mining to manufacturing. and food.

Mr Clement said it would also be important for Canada to ensure it is not hurt by the efforts of the new Biden administration to secure US supply chains for critical products, including computer chips. , electric vehicle batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals.

