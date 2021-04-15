PM Imran approves summary of TLP ban – Pakistan





Posted April 14, 2021 11:32 PM

Sheikh Rashid says TLP ban issue has been referred to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the summary prepared by the Interior Ministry to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Wednesday.

According to Dunya News sources, the federal cabinet will approve the TLP ban through a circular summary. This important decision will be made within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively on the Dunya News program “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath”, Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed said everyone was in agreement on the issue of the TLP ban. The decision was taken with foresight because these people do not want to reverse the sit-in policy.

Sheikh Rashid said the issue of the TLP ban has been referred to the federal cabinet at the request of the government of Punjab, adding that the ban will be imposed tomorrow or the day after. He said cabinet was represented by the four provinces.

To a question, the minister said that he had never been with TLP and had never met Khadim Hussain Rizvi. “I had prevented the Muslim League from making any amendments to the assembly,” he said.

Earlier today, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the government has decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at the request of the government of Punjab.

He said two police officers were martyred and 340 staff were injured due to violent protests, while party workers were also trying to take a number of police officers hostage to force the government to accept their demands.

The minister said a detailed summary will be forwarded to the federal cabinet to ban the party.

It should be mentioned that the government deployed Rangers alongside police personnel as protest by workers from a religious party halted traffic in several major cities and highways; blocking thousands of commuters – women, the elderly and children.

A police officer was brutally murdered by religious party workers on Tuesday in Shahdara in Lahore in violent clashes that erupted on Monday.

Punjab police officer Muhammad Afzal has been assigned to the Shahdara police station. Later Tuesday evening, another police officer Ali Imran breathed his last breath at Mao’s hospital, police said. He too was beaten by TLP workers.

