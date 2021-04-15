Biden sends smoke signals to China via FX market

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

If Joe Biden’s Treasury Department is playing three-dimensional chess on exchange rates, he might want to share the rules with Asia.

This region tends to bear the brunt of the Washington currency manipulators’ draws. And this year’s awards could be more confusing than usual, with China securing a pass while ally Taiwan is called in at the worst possible time.

One reading is that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is rethinking the game. In January, she said the United States must stop obsessing over bilateral trade deficits as a “one-size-fits-all metric.” A better interpretation is for the United States to signal China’s Xi Jinping that it is finally time to sit down and talk.

No, President Biden and Yellen are not about to bow to Beijing. What they seem ready for is the reset that the world’s most important and difficult business relationship desperately needs.

Yellen isn’t known for tweeting, but her comment about moving beyond a one-dimensional focus on deficits alone is a world-class betrayal of Donald Trump’s awkward reign.

Trump moved into the White House in 1985. And he spent four years trying to relive an earlier era with backward trade wars, outlawing individual businesses and obsessed with exchange rates. In place of Japan, his 1980s economic boogeyman, Trump put “China” into a worldview more than three decades after its sell-by date.

Trump ended up selling the Americans short. After all these taxes on hundreds of billions of dollars in merchandise and after attempts to sabotage video apps popular with teenagers, the trade deficit between the United States and China is even greater today. All he reduced was the weight of the American.

Step into Team Biden, which is spending its first three months battling a pandemic Trump has allowed to spread. Now the focus is on repairing fences with the largest customer in the United States.

It is not appeasement to speak to Xi’s government, but basic economic logic. Beijing’s taxes, rhetorical barbs and Trumpian shadow have turned around dramatically. After the United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, Xi struck the largest trade deal in history. The 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership has placed Beijing at the very center of a framework linking 3 billion people pivoting to middle-class status.

Biden inherited an economy hampered by self-inflicted injuries. COVID-19, of course. But also strained relations with the region which actually holds the Washington mortgage. China and Japan alone hold nearly $ 2.4 trillion in US Treasury securities. Even more important is keeping the Asian American bankers engaged as Biden contemplates an infrastructure boom.

Giving China a pass for a currency manipulator tag is an easy concession to make. Yellen is not an idiot. She knows very well that, whatever the dollar-yuan rate, Beijing intervenes massively through a labyrinthine network of state-owned enterprises. Yellen also knows that after Trump, the United States has a credibility problem.

Trump, after all, hasn’t tried to hide his own dollar-manipulation schemes – often directly on Twitter. A Trumpified Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has made Bank of Japan officials blush with its turbocharged moves to flood the world with dollars.

Taiwan’s piece can be its own chess strategy. Clearly, President Tsai Ing-wen’s government needs a friend in the face of an increasingly aggressive China. America’s tech giants meanwhile need a friend amid a global chip shortage forcing them to rely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech in Kaohsiung on April 13: Taiwan needs a friend in the face of an increasingly aggressive China. © AP

Taipei arguably meets the criteria for the Treasury’s name-and-shame list in terms of the size of the trade surplus and current account and net foreign currency purchases. Adding Taiwan to the list is just a face-saving gesture. Biden’s team can speak out against offending Asian economies without having to follow through on sanctions.

It is wise to depoliticize the process. In December, geopolitical tongues stirred as the Trump gang criticized Vietnam and Switzerland with “manipulative” labels. Presumably Vietnam was punished for landing most of the manufacturing jobs fleeing China. Switzerland, meanwhile, is home to the World Health Organization, one of the boogeymen of Trump’s COVID era.

But Biden’s pivot to Asia is a two-part progress that begins on Friday with Yoshihide Suga’s visit to the White House. In addition to addressing COVID-19 and security concerns, this is an opportunity for Prime Minister Suga to bring the United States back into the TPP, reducing the membership to 12.

Joining the fold and working to increase its numbers would increase Biden’s influence to come to Beijing multilaterally. This is Xi’s biggest worry: that a new TPP process will challenge China on trade and other issues.

Surely Suga needs his own boost. Between lukewarm economic growth and public opinion strongly opposed to hosting the Summer Olympics during a pandemic, Suga’s days as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party can be numbered.

A wild card: a real partnership between the American and Japanese leaders to face China. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was subordinate to Trump – even nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize, of all things. A credible Tokyo-Washington reset could change Suga’s fortunes. And maybe even take the yen off the Treasury’s watch list.

The first 85 days of his mandate were devoted to managing the internal crises bequeathed by a clumsy predecessor. The next 85 will be to put America’s global credibility back into circulation in Asia, one geopolitical chess move at a time.