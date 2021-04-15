Boris Johnson cuts length of visit to India due to COVID-19: The Tribune India

London, April 14

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut the length of his visit to New Delhi at the end of this month due to the COVID-19 situation in India, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Johnson was due to spend a few days in India starting April 26 as part of a planned itinerary, which is expected to include finalizing a stronger UK-India business partnership.

However, as the pandemic crisis in India worsens, the route has had to be reworked and the bulk of high-level bilateral interactions, including bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are now expected to be confined to New Delhi. April 26.

“We have been in close contact with the Indian government regarding the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit in light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions, the Prime Minister took the decision to reduce the duration of the visit, which is due to take place at the end of this month, to a shorter program in New Delhi, ”said the spokesperson of the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street. mentionned.

The program will focus on high-level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders, the official said.

“We will give more details in due course, but the visit will include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

“As with all visits by the Prime Minister, his trip to India will prioritize the safety of those involved. All elements of the visit will be protected by Covid,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing the Virtual International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi last month, Johnson said that the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future would be among the issues on the agenda for discussions during his next visit.

“We have a common vision of a sustainable future for our nations and the global community and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India,” he said. he said at the time.

The announcement of the visit, which had been postponed from a tour scheduled for Republic Day in January due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the UK, comes as the UK has launched the findings of its integrated review of defense, security, development and foreign policy. – a post-Brexit political vision that is part of a broader global agenda for Great Britain.

A central foreign policy shift included in the review is a definite tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region as the “geopolitical center of the world.”

“I am delighted to announce that I will be visiting India next month to strengthen our friendship with the world’s greatest democracy,” he said in a House of Commons statement on March 16.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis recently said the visit promises to be a very significant mark of a new kind of relationship through trade and investment as well as the exchange of people and ideas between India and UK.

The envoy, responsible for finalizing the program of the Prime Minister’s visit, highlighted several priority pillars for bilateral engagement, covering areas such as defense and security, climate action and healthcare, including cooperation in the field of COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is the first major bilateral visit this Prime Minister has reportedly made to a country outside the UK, which speaks volumes about the importance of the relationship with India he is seeking,” said Ellis last month at a seminar hosted by London. a think tank based on the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

“It’s very exciting that he’s coming. He was planning on coming in January but the Covid situation in the UK put an end to that, but he is very keen to come and we are really looking forward to what we hope will be a very significant mark of a new kind of relationship, “he added. PTI