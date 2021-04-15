Intel chief: China to orbit space station during Biden presidency

China is expected to launch its own low-earth orbit space station by 2024, according to U.S. intelligence officials, as part of an effort to surpass the United States as the quintessential space power.

There is simply no question, in general, of China focusing on achieving leadership in space, in fact, relative to the United States, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines told a committee on Wednesday. Senate oversight before urging a new decision at a close. session.

Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping aspires to make a highly visible demonstration of his ambitions in the weeks to come, as Chinese officials enter [the] pre-launch phase for the core of a space station in low earth orbit, for example state media. This project is expected to unfold in stages over the next several years, according to the Hainess analyst team.

We expect a Chinese low Earth orbit (LEO) space station to be operational between 2022 and 2024, according to the office of the director of national intelligence mentionned in a report released this week. China has also led and plans to conduct additional lunar exploration missions, and intends to establish a robotic research station on the moon and later a lunar base with intermittent crew.

A trio of Chinese astronauts could live in the main module within a few months, according to an analysis of a specialized publication. China aims to build its three-module space station with 11 launches in 2021-2022, Space News observed this week. “These will include three module launches and tours of four manned missions and four cargo spaceships. Chinese astronauts are currently in training for space station missions, with 12 astronauts expected to fly on all four missions.

These ambitions would punctuate China’s emergence as a rival to the United States, which launched the International Space Station in 1999, placing the third brightest object in the sky into orbit with the help of Russian experts, an effort cooperation intended at the time to demonstrate the after-cold. War committee and technological possibility. It would be a major achievement and opportunity for Chinese researchers.

To successfully fly humans in space, you must master all areas of the chemistry of engineering effort; physics; any form of engineering; medicine, name it, you must be a master at it, said Scott Pace, then executive secretary of the White House’s National Space Council. Washington Examiner in 2018. And by operating in a literally foreign environment, you learn things that you wouldn’t learn if you just stayed home.

Chinese state media portray this development as a peaceful manifestation of interest in space, unlike the efforts of the United States.

“China’s space missions are primarily for peaceful purposes, and the fruits of development can be shared with others, to provide valuable assistance for the advancement of space technology, which is different from the US space technology that serves mainly Chinese military and aerospace expert Song Zhongping. was quoted as saying by the Global Times, a state media outlet known for its hawkish statements.

China developed and used at least one type of anti-satellite missile, which it used destroy a weather satellite in 2007, alarming US and NATO officials, who see a growing national security risk from these capabilities.

The PLA will continue to integrate space services such as satellite reconnaissance and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and satellite communications into its weapons and command and control systems in order to erode the informational advantage of the US military, the Hainess team warned in the latest annual threats. report. China has already deployed ground-based ASAT missiles intended to destroy satellites in [low-earth orbit] and ground-based ASAT lasers likely intended to blind or damage sensitive space-based optical sensors on LEO satellites.

Haines was hesitant to publicly describe how the United States plans to counter these threats, but stressed that this would involve the newly formed Space Force and private sector initiatives.

The private sector has become increasingly important in our efforts to challenge and work, essentially, against challenges to our leadership in space, Haines told senators. From an economic standpoint, from a security standpoint, from a communications standpoint, and from a fair understanding and intelligence standpoint … we want to make sure that we maintain the US leadership in this area.