Politics
Intel chief: China to orbit space station during Biden presidency
China is expected to launch its own low-earth orbit space station by 2024, according to U.S. intelligence officials, as part of an effort to surpass the United States as the quintessential space power.
There is simply no question, in general, of China focusing on achieving leadership in space, in fact, relative to the United States, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines told a committee on Wednesday. Senate oversight before urging a new decision at a close. session.
Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping aspires to make a highly visible demonstration of his ambitions in the weeks to come, as Chinese officials enter [the] pre-launch phase for the core of a space station in low earth orbit, for example state media. This project is expected to unfold in stages over the next several years, according to the Hainess analyst team.
We expect a Chinese low Earth orbit (LEO) space station to be operational between 2022 and 2024, according to the office of the director of national intelligence mentionned in a report released this week. China has also led and plans to conduct additional lunar exploration missions, and intends to establish a robotic research station on the moon and later a lunar base with intermittent crew.
INTEL CHIEFS: CHINA AND RUSSIA ARE DEVELOPING “ ATTACK SATELLITES ” TO TARGET US “ IN A FEW YEARS ”
A trio of Chinese astronauts could live in the main module within a few months, according to an analysis of a specialized publication. China aims to build its three-module space station with 11 launches in 2021-2022, Space News observed this week. “These will include three module launches and tours of four manned missions and four cargo spaceships. Chinese astronauts are currently in training for space station missions, with 12 astronauts expected to fly on all four missions.
These ambitions would punctuate China’s emergence as a rival to the United States, which launched the International Space Station in 1999, placing the third brightest object in the sky into orbit with the help of Russian experts, an effort cooperation intended at the time to demonstrate the after-cold. War committee and technological possibility. It would be a major achievement and opportunity for Chinese researchers.
To successfully fly humans in space, you must master all areas of the chemistry of engineering effort; physics; any form of engineering; medicine, name it, you must be a master at it, said Scott Pace, then executive secretary of the White House’s National Space Council. Washington Examiner in 2018. And by operating in a literally foreign environment, you learn things that you wouldn’t learn if you just stayed home.
Chinese state media portray this development as a peaceful manifestation of interest in space, unlike the efforts of the United States.
“China’s space missions are primarily for peaceful purposes, and the fruits of development can be shared with others, to provide valuable assistance for the advancement of space technology, which is different from the US space technology that serves mainly Chinese military and aerospace expert Song Zhongping. was quoted as saying by the Global Times, a state media outlet known for its hawkish statements.
China developed and used at least one type of anti-satellite missile, which it used destroy a weather satellite in 2007, alarming US and NATO officials, who see a growing national security risk from these capabilities.
The PLA will continue to integrate space services such as satellite reconnaissance and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and satellite communications into its weapons and command and control systems in order to erode the informational advantage of the US military, the Hainess team warned in the latest annual threats. report. China has already deployed ground-based ASAT missiles intended to destroy satellites in [low-earth orbit] and ground-based ASAT lasers likely intended to blind or damage sensitive space-based optical sensors on LEO satellites.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Haines was hesitant to publicly describe how the United States plans to counter these threats, but stressed that this would involve the newly formed Space Force and private sector initiatives.
The private sector has become increasingly important in our efforts to challenge and work, essentially, against challenges to our leadership in space, Haines told senators. From an economic standpoint, from a security standpoint, from a communications standpoint, and from a fair understanding and intelligence standpoint … we want to make sure that we maintain the US leadership in this area.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]