David Cameron in lobbying: Sleaze accusations could hurt Boris Johnson like they did John Major 30 years ago | Political news

Never before has Sir Keir Starmer seemed so happy when asked by the Prime Minister.

“It’s the return of the Tory sleaze!” he growled, as Boris Johnson squirmed.

So is Sir keir correct? After all it was “Tory sleaze” who condemned John Major’s government in the 1990s.

No wonder the Labor Party is hoping history will repeat itself.

Picture:

David Cameron and Lex Greensill



The 1990s were the high point – or the low point, depending on your perspective – of the sleazy. Sexual and financial, ministers and backbenchers: it was the decade that had the lot.

John Major, Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, however, did himself a disservice by launching a “Back to Basics” campaign on morals and the family which was ridiculed in a succession of sex scandals.

The scandals included an affair between Tory Minister David Mellor and a model, Antonia de Sancha.

It has been claimed, although he denies it, that Mr Mellor had sex while wearing a Chelsea football strip.

Picture:

David Mellor and his family during the scandal of his affair



A number of middle-ranking government ministers, including Tim Yeo, Steve Norris and Lord Caithness, have also made embarrassing headlines after extramarital affairs.

The biggest financial scandal has been the “cash for questions”, in which Tory ministers Neil Hamilton and Tim Smith were revealed to have received cash in brown envelopes by Mohamed al Fayed, during the battle for the prize. of Harrods Control.

Jonathan Aitken, a former Treasury minister, has also been linked to Mr al Fayed, thanks to a stay at the Paris tycoon’s Ritz hotel, paid for by an Arab businessman.

He was subsequently jailed for committing perjury in a libel action.

Northern Ireland Minister Michael Mates got into trouble because of his ties to Turkish Cypriot magnate Asil Nadir, who gave Mr Mates a watch with the inscription ‘Don’t let the b *** **** shoot you down “.

In addition, as the 1997 general election approached, several Conservative MPs were accused of improperly accepting money through their constituency parties from a disgraced lobbyist, Ian Greer.

Picture:

Former Tory PM Sir John Major has launched an ill-fated ‘Back to Basics’ campaign



The sleaze scandals were ruthlessly exploited by Labor leader Tony Blair, who told Mr Major during a clash in the House of Commons that money for questions left “a strain on the character of your government “.

An enraged Mr Major retaliated: “The stain, if there is any, is on a bench on the Labor front that has stained, smeared and smeared again.”

Five years later, in 2002, former minister Edwina Currie revealed in her memoir that she had a four-year affair with Mr. Major in the 1980s and considered “Back to Basics” to be an “absolute farce.” .

Picture:

Sir Keir Starmer looked pleased with the PMQs



However, there are potential pitfalls in making smear allegations against political opponents. Labor has also had its fair share of government scandals.

Peter Mandelson has had to resign from Mr Blair’s government twice. Bernie Ecclestone donated £ 1million to Labor and then it emerged Labor had allowed Formula 1 to continue tobacco sponsorship.

But the biggest Labor scandal, just before Mr Blair left Downing Street, was “cash for honors”, the revelation that tycoons who loaned money to the party were recommended for peerage.

Opening the House of Commons debate on Greensill, Rachel Reeves, of Labor, told MPs: “Sir John Major, who witnessed the money for questions and other tory sleaze scandal in the 1990s while he was prime minister, also thinks the rules still need to be changed. “

She also launched a meteoric attack on Nigel Boardman, the lawyer chosen by Boris Johnson to investigate the Cameron-Allegations of greenill.

Picture:

Labor’s Rachel Reeves launched a meteoric attack on Nigel Boardman



“It is a fact that Nigel Boardman is a good friend, a very good friend of the Conservative government,” she said.

“Some may suspect that the son of a Conservative minister is unlikely to make waves. But let’s look at its own record.

“Mr Boardman has been awarded over £ 20,000 a year as a non-executive director of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – a department that really cares about the merchant bank that lent to Greensill and the UK steel industry which is now at risk.

“Mr. Boardman has already laundered government procurement management during the pandemic and I fear he will start again.”

Was it all fair? Ms Reeves might have added that Mr Boardman is also a non-executive director of Arbuthnot Banking Group, whose CEO / Chairman Henry Angest is one of the Conservatives’ biggest backers and has also been involved in a money affair. against access with Mr. Cameron. while he was PM.

As for Mr. Boardman Sr., he was indeed one of the best conservatives. Tom Boardman became a Member of Parliament in a sensational by-election victory at Leicester South West and was a Member of Parliament until 1974.

During this time, under then-Prime Minister Edward Heath, he was Minister of Industry, heavily involved in the government’s handling of the 1972 miners’ strike, and briefly Chief Secretary to the Treasury, number two in the then Chancellor Anthony Barber.

After becoming a Conservative peer in 1980, Mr. Boardman Sr. became party treasurer and later chairman of NatWest Bank. Quite the big one in the party.

In the 1970s, the biggest political scandal involved corrupt architect John Poulson, Tory Home Secretary Reginald Maudling and T. Dan Smith, Labor leader of Newcastle City Council.

Arguably there were fewer political scandals at the time and it was not until the 1990s that the word “sleaze”, which had its origins in American politics in the 1980s, became an accusation. familiar in the UK.

But now, three decades after “Back to Basics” turned on John Major so dramatically, it is back in the headlines and causing the grief of the current Tory Prime Minister.

Yes Mr. Johnson is to see Sir Keir’s latest attack, he will want to deflect Labor’s attacks on his former rival Etonian, Mr Cameron.

It’s been described as a revenge brew since Eton and a simmering rivalry for decades.

But throwing Mr Cameron under one of the buses Mr Johnson says he loves so much is a strategy that could backfire, just like “Back to Basics” did for Mr Major.

Because “Tory sleaze”, as it was in the 1990s, is an accusation which, if it remains, will stain the entire Conservative Party, including the current Prime Minister.