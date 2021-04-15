Why less maybe more for India and China

A conversation between India and China, animated by intense discussions and the search for common interests, however modest, can be amply enriching.



Lowering expectations might not seem like a very ambitious prescription for the immediate future of India’s troubled relationship with China. It may, however, be the right tonic to guide the way forward, as the two countries seek a new balance after a major break in relations following the border crisis.

This was the consensus shared by both parties during a Track-II dialogue held in early April, probably the first of its kind to be held after the border crisis. It brought together former ambassadors and military officials from both sides, hosted by the Ananta Aspen Center in New Delhi and the China Reform Forum in Beijing, which is affiliated with the Central Party School.

Embarrassed by expectations

The turbulent history of India-China relations is replete with examples of how misplaced expectations weighed down the relationship, often leading only to recurring disappointments. In the 1950s, relations deviated from being directed by idealized notions of restoring a pan-Asian civilizational partnership that, in truth, never really existed through centuries of historical exchange until the 1950s. confrontation and finally to war in 1962.

For an example of a more recent vintage, the holding of two informal summits in Wuhan in 2018 and in Mamallapuram near Chennai the following year, which were certainly valuable exercises in getting the leaders of the two countries to engage directly with each other. with others, and to lead to two of the years of virtually undisturbed peace at the borders, were seen as the start of a promising new era in relationships, only to turn out to be another false dawn.

Rather than shifting again from high expectation to familiar disappointment, perhaps the search for a new balance with China should instead be driven by modest goals, driven by conversations driven by harsh rhetoric and l self-interest, rather than lofty partnership goals.

In the heart

During the recent dialogue, the shared point of view was that the key to arriving at this new, more realistic state of relations will be to manage three issues: the question of borders, trade and the growing impact of third-party and multilateral commitments on the relationship. bilateral. . On all three fronts, setting limited goals can end up paying rich dividends.

Consider the border dispute. Ten months after the clash in Galwan Valley, which marked the worst border violence since 1967, the two sides are far from being completely de-escalated. Initial optimism for a quick exit from the crisis, following the disengagement on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong, the thorniest of disputes in eastern Ladakh, has given way to an apparent stalemate. Readings from both sides after the eleventh round of talks between corps commanders on April 9 suggested so, with no joint statement for the first time since the sixth round in September and no mention of the Chinese side of early disengagement.

During the Track-II dialogue, Chinese speakers, unsurprisingly, offered no clarity on what prompted the mass mobilization of the People’s Liberation Armies along the Line of Real Control (LAC) last summer. and the hammer blow to the agreements that have ensured decades of carefully managed peace. . Was the tactical deployment an attempt to push India away from the LAC through stealth that subsequently backfired or a strategic message? We are still not the wisest.

What the crisis has made clear is that there is certainly no appetite in China at the moment for a final settlement of the border issue. This is also the opinion of most Chinese experts, who suggest that it should be left to the next generation, which means a prolonged period of continued uncertainty on the borders.

However, the absence of permanent peace does not mean that the two countries are necessarily doomed to conflict. What they need, in the opinion of military planners on both sides, are small steps to restore shattered confidence. While China has made it clear that there is little chance of clarifying the LAC a process that has been stalled for 19 years, one possible path is, at least, to clarify the most sensitive points and reach agreements, such as coordinated patrols either by time. or zone. These are small steps that have in the past helped cool temperatures.

The trade point of view

On the trade front, the view in Delhi has changed dramatically from what was, in the early years of the Narendra Modi government, an all-level court of China Inc. as difficult as it is to imagine now. , Chinese billionaires from Alibabas Jack Ma to Wandas Wang Jianlin all received an audience with the Prime Minister on their visits to India to now talk about decoupling.

If the idea of ​​tying the knot in China as a major economic partner now seems premature in view of the many unresolved political issues, so does a complete disengagement from trade. Just look at the trade numbers for a year that saw the biggest border crisis in decades. Trade reached $ 87.6 billion and China was India’s largest trading partner, with India importing $ 66.7 billion in machinery and medical equipment, among other goods, and exporting a record $ 20 billion to China, mostly minerals to fill the rebounding appetite of China. Or, for that matter, to the Chinese mobile phone company Vivo’s fast food as a sponsor of India’s biggest cricket tournament after a suspension last year, even though the border crisis is far from over. resolved.

Giving up all activity with China is neither realistic nor prudent. Instead, what is needed is a clear, whole-of-government approach that decides where the two sides can cooperate An infrastructure that has no security implications is an obvious area, as is clean energy. given China’s capabilities on solar and wind power, to name just a few. Two and other areas where Delhi might find it necessary to exercise caution, such as the rollout of 5G. When it comes to 5G as well, the problem is often reductively presented as a Chinese problem, when there needs to be a policy framework that does not target just one country but protects India’s interests without handing over the issues. keys of the kingdom to an outside actor.

Finally, both parties need to have a clear conversation about how third parties and external engagement are a growing factor. The Track-II dialogue made it clear how China views relations with India through the prism of its relations with the United States, which is its top priority. Beijing has increasingly criticized what President Xi Jinping called the Little Circles when he spoke to Davos, which has now become a shortcut for groups involved in the United States, including the Quad. India has its own grouse with small circles involved in China, of which there are many, from the many small groups in Southeast Asia that China has assembled over the past year, to some multilateral efforts on Afghanistan including India has been kept out.

Focus on shared platforms

Rather than seeing every element of these commitments as a threat, the fact that both sides would be better served by having a conversation about what the red lines are was a point of view shared during the dialogue. Additionally, as relations stabilize, India and China could begin to inject more energy into their own shared platforms such as the BRICS, which, for example, could come up with their own vaccination initiatives like the Quad did it. They could also revive their bilateral cooperation in Afghanistan, which began and ended after the Wuhan summit with a modest joint training program for diplomats as more ambitious infrastructure projects once imagined never failed. taken off.

As both parties chart a course for the future after breaking ties of the past few years, they may find a conversation motivated by difficult discussions and the pursuit of even modest shared interests more rewarding than carrying misplaced expectations. As India and China return to the drawing board, less may be more.

